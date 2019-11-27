A helping hand for our littlest fire victims

Maclean CWA president Lorraine Corbett in front of many of the volunteers that turned up to help make pouches for injured animals. Photo: Adam Hourigan

MANY hands make light work, and today the Maclean CWA is helping the hearts and hands of the littlest bushfire victims.

Members and community volunteers gathered at the Maclean rooms to help create pouches and mittens for animals injured by recent bushfires.

The idea came when new Maclean CWA president Lorraine Corbett's daughter asked if she could help a Byron Bay group looking for pouches.

Using her contacts through local schools and Facebook, the room was full of eager sewers ready to help out.

"It's not just our community, it's for anyone who needs it because we have fires in Victoria and South Australia," Ms Corbett said.

"We'll send them to whoever puts their hand up. We've had a group from Victoria called Wildlife Pouches who are a looking for 200, and I've taken calls from Queensland and Tasmania."

Ms Corbett said the day was a one-off to get the project started, with a lot of volunteers asking for the patterns they can take home.

"I've got people who can't come who are going to post me the pouches," she said.

"We'll use the rooms as a sorting point and send them out from there."

If anyone wants to help the cause, contact Ms Corbett through the CWA rooms in Maclean.