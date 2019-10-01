A hero departs as another emerges in September sports awards

SPORTS AWARDS: 2019 has been a special year for sport in the Clarence Valley.

New stars have emerged and old heroes have been honoured in the September Grafton Shopping World junior and senior sports person of the month awards and they have certainly earned their merits.

Veteran Grafton Ghosts forward Ben McLennan announced that the 2019 would be his last for the club and he went out in style after an illustrious career in blue.

The Ghosts went on the win the premiership decider 68-6 against Coffs Harbour Comets but it was far from McLennan's final big dance.

His achievements at the club include playing in the most ever first grade games (190), the most first grade finals (seven), the most premierships (five) and he was one of only two players to have won three Clayton Cups in the history of Country Rugby League for best CRL team of the year.

To add to that, McLennan also won the second grade hockey premiership with City Bears against Sailors last month.

The lock commented on the changes in his game over the course of his long service in Grafton.

"I've changed a lot since I first started playing, I was young and cocky but I've matured now. I look at guys like Daniel (Lavender) coming through now and that's what I was like, young and full of energy, getting stuck in,” McLennan said.

"It's always a good thing for the club, you've got to have young fellas coming through because there comes a time when guys like me have to pull the pin.”

Junior Grafton Shopping World sports person of the month honours went to an athlete in a fairly unique sport, dragon boating.

Tyler Hogden returned from the IDBF World Dragon Boat Racing Championships last month with some extra item in her luggage in the form of a bronze and two silver medals.

SWAG: Tyler Hogden's medals from the IDBF Dragon Boat Championships in Thailand. Grafton Dragon Boat Club

The 16-year-old star booked her spot in the Australian Auroras junior team last year and she made her presence felt across three different age groups at the huge event in Thailand.

Hogden was pleased with the recognition as it has been a goal of hers to win the award.

"It feels pretty good, it's definitely something I've wanted to achieve for a while,” Hogden said.

"I didn't have any really big achievements before this but it's a nice feeling to win it.”

Hogden's efforts even earned the attention of member of parliament, Kevin Hogan.

"Kevin spoke about me praising my efforts and he has invited me to a morning tea tomorrow,” she said.

Both McLennan and Hogden were the last Grafton Shopping World sports people of the month before the annual Clarence Valley Sports Awards in November and Hogden was looking forward to being in the running as she ups her training ahead of the next dragon boating world championship.

"It's really exciting to go into the mix against some of the best athletes in the Clarence Valley,” she said.

"I'll be trying out next year to get into the Australian Auroras again for 2021 and I've been training hard, I'm feeling good about it.”