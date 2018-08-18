Menu
MOVE-IN READY: Buyers looking for a property where all they have to do is move in and relax, should check out 218 High St, Lismore Heights.
There's a house for everyone, no matter your budget

Alison Paterson
by
18th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
NO MATTER your budget, there's a house with your name on it for sale this weekend in Lismore.

According to Realestate.com.au, around 160 properties are for sale in Lismore's 2480 postcode.

This means there's probably a property to suit almost every budget - although at the entry-level some elbow grease, imaginaton and TLC is definitely going to be needed.

But that's often part of the fun - when you get to put your individual stamp on the house and garden and make it your own.

For those who need a house to expand as their family does, there are plenty of lovely properties which require less work, making more time for kid-wrangling.

And finally, for those seeking to find a place to right size, remember this does not necessarily mean shrinking your home's physical footprint.

Here's a sprinkling of the houses available:

For first home buyers, there's a good variety of properties which might need a bit of TLC but will allow you the first step on the property ladder:

At 76 Crown St, South Lismore, a highset two bedroom, one bathroom single car garage house on 673sqm is a very affordable $219,000.

At 18 Carlton Ave, Goonellabah, a brick and timber house with three bedrooms, one bathroom and a one car garage on 599sqm is for sale for $250,000.

At 1 Carlton Ave, Goonellabah, a well-maintained three bedroom, one bedroom, one garage property is on the market for $277,000.

At 181 Magellan St, Lismore, a four bedroom, one bathroom and parking for three vehicles under-cover highset timber home on 607sqm is on the market for $309,000.

At 184 Dibbs St, East Lismore, a charming two bedroom, one bathroom, one car garage on a 557sqm property is for sale between $305,000 to $325,000.

A timber house loaded with character at 30 Uralba St, Lismore has two bedrooms, one bathroom and is set on a 910sqm block is on the market for $310,000.

At 209 Magellan St, a highset timber house with three bedrooms, one bathroom and one vehicle parking is for sale at $329,000.

For families looking to upgrade into a house with more room to move:

At 18 Esmonde St, Girards Hill, a five bedroom, one bathroom house with massive storage on 474sqm is on the market for $328,000.

At 492 Ballina Rd, Goonellabah, a four bedroom, two bathroom home with parking for one vehicle on a 613sqm block is on the market for $359,000.

At 121 Donnans Rd, Lismore Heights, a five bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage home is for sale at $375,000.

At 88 Rous Rd, Goonellabah, a four bedroom, two bathroom, space for three vehicle parking property is on the market for $389,000.

At 29 Avondale Ave, East Lismore, a three bedroom, two bathroom, four car park house is on the market for $439,000.

At 8 Sunset Dive, Goonellebah, a massive seven bedroom, three bathroom, three car garage house is for sale for $575,000.

At 53 Karissa Dve, Goonellebah, a four bedroom, three bathroom, two car garage house is for sale at $659,000.

For the empty-nester's who want to right-size:

At 42 Napier St, Goonellabah, a five bedroom, three bathroom home with four car parking a pool and room to entrain on 1.67ha is on the market with a range of $890,000 to $945,000.

At 37 Dudley Dve, Goonellabah a three bedroom, one bathroom, two car park space home with a 20m lap pool is set on 2145sqm block and is on the market for $699,000.

At 218 High St, Lismore Heights at lovely three bedroom, one bathroom, two car park property will go to auction with the agent expecting offers around the low-to-mid $400,000.

