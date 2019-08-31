A husband and dad taken too soon

Jason Errington with his wife Susan at the Villa Vincent Aged Care Facility in 2018.

Jason Errington was a fit, young man in the prime of his life.

The Townsville soldier loved being in the Defence Force and had proudly served his country in East Timor.

He had a loving wife and three beautiful young daughters.

Life was good.

But in his late thirties a cruel annihilating brain disease turned his world upside down, taking hold of his mind and body.

The illness affected his behaviour and changed his personality, gradually turning Jason into somebody his wife and children hardly recognised.

The hardest part was his family didn't know what was wrong with him.

Jason's symptoms went misdiagnosed for more than five years before doctors eventually found he was suffering from a rare condition known as frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.

It causes unusual behaviour in patients as the brain's frontal lobes shrink.

Last month he finally succumbed to the devastating disease, passing away on July 23 at the Villa Vincent Aged Care Facility in Mundingburra with his devoted family by his side.

He was just 47.

His grieving family has opened up to the Townsville Bulletin about the heartbreak of losing Jason to this little-known form of dementia, which typically strikes young people and is always fatal.

His wife of 23 years, Susan, said frontotemporal dementia was a "cruel disease" that stole Jason from them long before he passed away.

She noticed the first changes more than seven years ago.

"It was very scary," she said.

"He was acting totally different, speaking different and doing crazy things that made no sense.

"He would say and do inappropriate things, and it was embarrassing at the time because we didn't know what was wrong with him."

Susan said his personality wasn't the same, either.

Her fun-loving husband grew depressed and behaved erratically.

Susan Errington noticed a change in her husband Jason’s personality.

He would lose his car in a carpark, forget to pick up his daughters from school and give strangers money.

"The person that I married slowly disappeared before my eyes," she said.

"He behaved differently and his personality changed."

"He would do strange things that were just totally out of character for him. He had completely changed altogether."

His children also found coping with the changes in their dad difficult.

His eldest daughter, Emma, remembers her dad as protective, loving and a bit of a larrikin.

"He was very much like a guardian and a protector to us," she said.

"He was a very dedicated family man and never wanted us to give up on anything."

The Errington family is grieving after losing 47 year old father and husband Jason recently following a nearly 10 year battle with a form of younger onset dementia.

The 22-year-old veterinary science student knew something was wrong with her dad when he began making mistakes.

"They were mistakes that were very out of character and just not my father," she said.

"It was hard not to get mad at him and I think it tore at our family quite a bit.

"We got quite broken at some stages because it was hard to understand what was happening."

She wished he had been diagnosed sooner.

"I take a lot of pride in the fact that I didn't give up on him, even with all the mistakes he made," she said.

"I think I knew deep down that there might be something a bit more sinister at play."

His youngest daughter, Madeleine, has little memory of her dad before he changed.

The 14-year-old said he wasn't like other dads and did "weird things".

"He hurt us a lot, so for a lot of years there was anger before we found out what was wrong with him," she said.

"I'm jealous of the other two (sisters) because they have all these memories of dad before he got sick and I don't."

"But I remember how much he loved mum before the disease, and even during the disease."

As is often the case with frontotemporal dementia, Jason's symptoms were first misdiagnosed as mental illness.

But as the years went by, his condition got worse and he was medically discharged from the army.

Susan said she began to fear for her husband's safety.

"He was like a two-year-old in an adult's body," she said.

"He had no self-control and if I took him somewhere, people would stare."

She also wanted to preserve his dignity.

"I was fearful for my husband's integrity," she said.

"He had been such a genuine, honest, fun-loving person who loved to play practical jokes and would help anyone in need.

"To see all that taken away, and to see people drifting away from him, was very sad for all of us."

"But I guess I knew deep down that this wasn't my husband and that there was more to it."

In 2016 Jason was hospitalised and in 2017 he was diagnosed with behavioural variant FTD.

Doctors told Susan there was no cure and the disease would eventually claim his life.

"When I was told that my husband had this condition, I thought it was crazy initially," she said.

"I thought he's too young. I didn't know someone could get this disease so young in life."

"But it was also a relief to finally get an answer and to find out that I wasn't going crazy and that Jason wasn't crazy."

Susan said little was known about FTD in Australia and it was hard for her to find the help her family needed.

"I really pray they find a cure for this horrendous disease as more and more people are getting diagnosed daily," she said.

"My husband really had no quality of life towards the end.

"I felt so sad with how much this disease has taken from us."

The Errington's last family photo before Jason got sick. Left to right: Jason, Rosalie, Susan, Emma and Madeleine in the front.

Associate Professor Dr Satish Karunakaran said less than 10 per cent of dementia cases in Australia were FTD and misdiagnosis was common.

"When you say the word dementia, most people think about Alzheimer's but in FTD the memory is intact, so no one thinks about dementia," he said.

"You're not talking about a 70-year-old with memory problems, so dementia doesn't appear on the horizon.

"It's often mistaken for bipolar, personality disorders and substance abuse."

Dr Satish, a specialist in neuropsychiatry, said there was a lack of awareness among physicians and support for patients and their families was not adequate.

"A correct diagnosis is necessary for families, so they know what's in store, what is happening and how (the disease) is going to be played out," he said.

"It is much more difficult for families with this illness because they don't know what they're dealing with and diagnosis always seems to be extremely difficult.

"It's often very painful and embarrassing for families and it would have been very difficult for (Jason's) children to understand why dad was behaving like this."

Susan said it had taken a devastating toll on their tight-knit family.

"(It) was horrible watching my soulmate suffer with this disease and then die," she said.

"I honestly feel part of me died with him that night. He looked into my eyes when he passed.

"Our eldest daughter Emma kept screaming, "No Daddy, please don't go!".

"I'm struggling to get out of bed at the moment and face the day. Life without him feels so empty."

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help pay for funeral costs and get the family back on their feet. Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/errington-family to donate.

FACT BOX: What is FTD?

When most people hear about dementia, they picture older people with memory loss. But not all types of dementia start with memory loss.

Frontotemporal dementia is an umbrella term for a group of uncommon disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain - the areas generally associated with personality, behaviour and language.

Some people with frontotemporal dementia undergo dramatic changes in their personality and become socially inappropriate, impulsive or emotionally indifferent, while others lose the ability to use language.

Frontotemporal dementia is often misdiagnosed as a psychiatric problem or as Alzheimer's disease. But frontotemporal dementia tends to occur at a younger age than does Alzheimer's disease, generally between the ages of 40 and 45.

Educating the general public and health professionals about the different types of dementia and the variety of symptoms is an important step in reducing the time it takes to reach a diagnosis.