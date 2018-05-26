A Journey to Susan Island

Jenna Thompson and Greg Clancy on Susan Island and, inset (above left) xxxxxxxx

Jenna Thompson and Greg Clancy on Susan Island and, inset (above left) xxxxxxxx Ebony Stansfield

On the Clarence River leaving Susan Island. Ebony Stansfield

AS I stepped off the "tinny” which had been my ride to Susan Island, my boots squelched in the damp mud and a light breeze hit the shoreline, causing the trees to shimmer briefly, like the island had beckoned us.

I didn't know what to expect, as I'd only caught glimpses of the island when stuck in traffic on the Grafton bridge.

But the enchantment of that first moment raised my expectations this was going to be something special.

The start of Susan Island reserve. Ebony Stansfield

My colleague, Jenna Thompson and I, had arranged with National Parks and Wildlife Services staff and members of Friends of Elizabeth and Susan Island to visit the island to learn about its natural beauty and cultural significance to the region.

Trust member Greg Clancy met us on the island and gave us a rundown on the history and the flora and fauna of the island.

Jeff Thomas, from NPWS, took us on a walking tour of the nature reserve.

National Parks and Wildlife's Jeff Thomas walking through the Susan Island nature reserve. Ebony Stansfield

As we neared the reserve, we began to hear a slight fluttering, and squawking coming from the trees. It was the hundreds of flying foxes hanging upside down in the branches.

Walking through the gates, built to keep the cattle that were once agisted on the island out of the reserve, we were quickly transported to into a lush rainforest.

As we penetrated further into the dense, dry rainforest, light could barely find its way through the canopy and the quiet was only disturbed by the faintest cheeps and chirps of the forest's birds and insects.

It was my introduction to the lowland dry rainforest reserve, a rare survivor from the once extensive forests that covered the banks of the coastal rivers prior to European settlement.

Amid the beauty there was danger.

Jeff pointed to the large-leaved stinging tree and warned us not to touch.

The heart-shaped leaves are about 13cm long with rigid hairs, which could cause painful stings.

He said even a rotting fallen leaf could cause a painful sting.

leaves on a smaller stinging tree. Ebony Stansfield

As we walked closer to the flying-fox camp, the "shooping” sound of bats' wings fluttering was distinct.

Finally, Jeff turned us off the track, heading between the trees.

As we emerged through the opening I was amazed to see hundreds of flying foxes, some hanging, others swooping from branch to branch, above my head.

susan island Bill North

You could hear the snickering calls they made and take in the effect they had on the canopy, with many trees stripped bare.

Susan Island bats. Ebony Stansfield

Jeff introduced us to the aptly named Sandpaper Fig.

He invited us to feel the leaves and as I ran my fingertips across the green leaf it was a shock to feel just how coarse it was.

Not all the plants we saw were meant to be there. Jeff showed us the weed Dutchman's pipe. The Dutchman's pipe caused the demise of the rare Richmond River Birdwing butterfly, one of the largest butterflies in Australia.

We continued walking and one of the very large Moreton Bay Figs had me awe-struck at the size of the trunk, and the thick arms seemingly flowing. Standing beneath this tree put my world into perspective.

The Moreton Bay Fig in all its glory. Ebony Stansfield

After walking the nature reserve track, we started towards the abandoned pasturelands and woodlands which dominate the rest of the island.

Greg Clancy walking on Susan Island. Ebony Stansfield

We saw evidence of that day's work volunteers from the Friends of Susan and Elizabeth Island had done, planting trees and removing weeds as part of the regeneration process.

Ann Reeve a member of the Susan and Elizabeth Recreation Island Trust with weeds she just pulled out of the ground. Ebony Stansfield

Downstream, compared to the island's nature reserve, the vegetation was different.

Essential Energy workers working on power poles created a path when transporting their machinery, which we used to walk through.

There were barriers on the walk carrying warnings of fox baiting.The European foxes, which cause havoc on the island for native wildlife, are thought to swim across the river and establish territories on the island.

We walked for 10 minutes before I got the fright of my life. Jenna suddenly grabbed my arm, and said: "Stop!”. When I raised my head, there was a huge three-metre carpet python in our path. Jenna and Greg remained very calm, but not me. The python stopped in its tracks and we kept on our journey.

A three-metre carpet python seen on Susan Island. Ebony Stansfield

We ended the visit near the island's wharf, opposite the Crown Hotel, which was built in the 1990s for ferry service.

The Downstream end of Susan Island, near the Wharf. Ebony Stansfield

Greg then showed us the weed shallow-rooted camphor laurels he had ringbarked successfully.

Ringbarking done by Greg Clancy on shallow-rooted camphor laurels. Ebony Stansfield

We then hopped back in the "tinny” to head back to Grafton, content with our journey.