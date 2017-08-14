A key to the composers mind: Syzygy

IT'S ALL about spreading their love of music and showing what's behind the curtain for the classical ensemble Syzygy.

Playing in Grafton, the five-piece were to here to play the more contemporary pieces that might not come to mind when you hear the words 'classical music'.

Pianist Leigh Harrold said the group play classic music that has been written in the last 50 to 100 years or so and enjoy engaging with the audience before they play to help explore the origins of the music.

"It's not the traditional stuff people might think of when they think of classical music, it's not Beethoven it's not Mozart,” he said.

"The works are often really wonderful and fun to listen to but they might not be as familiar to people who are coming to concerts, so what we try to do as an ensemble as well as play these wonderful works is chat to the audience about them, maybe explain what the composer was thinking when they wrote the piece, if there is a story behind the piece, what the motivation is in writing it.

"We just kind of think that it opens a window into understanding the piece a bit better, often people hear this kind of complex music and think 'oh this is not for me', but it is, it's for everyone.”

Part of their talk before the concert is to explore why they love playing music.

"It's like an addiction for me,” cellist Blair Harris said.

"For me it's so important to continue the legacy of classical music, every hundred years there is a whole set of new composers that you can see and we're in another time now with new composers and it's really nice that we are apart of it and we can work with those artists ourselves.”

For flautist Laila Engle, one of the reasons she loves playing is to create a dialogue.

"Music is a dialogue between the musicians and the audience, and between the musicians and the composers, so we are in the middle of this conversation which is really exciting,” she said.

"You meet a composer who has got a crazy idea and they might need help realising the idea or they can put you in a position where you have to play sounds that you never possibly imagined before, that didn't exist from experimentation. That stuff is really, really exciting.”

Mr Harrold said playing music from composers alive now is a brilliant opportunity.

"Of course we love Mozart, we love Beethoven, but when a composer is dead you can't have that dialogue with them and it's quite amazing to be at the coalface, to play this music and wonder if this music will still be around in 100 years time,” he said.

"Some of them wont be, of course, but a lot of what we play will be, it will outlast us, and it's quite exciting to be apart of that.”

Mr Harris described being able to have that conversation with the audience as "like having a set of keys”.