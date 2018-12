Leah Stevenson dressed up as an angel to hand out ginger cookies for Christmas

IF you find yourself on Prince St this evening, you might happen upon an angel.

Leah Stevenson from Lasting Impressions was dressed as an angel handing out ginger cookies last night, and this afternoon she will do the same.

Leah said while some people dress up as Santa and hand out lollies, she wanted to do something a little different.

Why not head down to Lasting Impressions and help Leah shed a little Christmas cheer.