A-League clubs consider their options in transfer window

WITH the A-League January transfer window just days away, a number of clubs look set to take advantage of the signing period to bolster or change their squads for both the short and long-term.

The transfer window will open on January 3 and close on January 31.

This is how every club is shaping up.

Adelaide United

The Reds signed some good talent in the lead-up to this season but look unlikely to bolster their squad in January - unless they let someone go to free up funds. There have been reports of external interest in Reds playmaker James Troisi.

Brisbane Roar

Brisbane would love to see Roy O'Donovan's Australian citizenship approved to free up an international spot for the window. Some attacking flair and creativity would be welcomed - either in the form of a midfield playmaker or a wide player.

Central Coast Mariners

The Mariners have dug deep and created plenty of chances this season - and have started to become more clinical around goal - but surely could be tempted if the opportunity to sign a quality striker emerged, while a strong central defender wouldn't go astray either.

Melbourne City

Erick Mombaerts has made no secret of his desire for quality in attack. While he's pledged faith in his squad, the Frenchman could well enter the market in search of more creativity - be it a winger or an attacking midfielder. City will lose depth in January with four players on Olyroos duty.

Melbourne City coach Erick Mombaerts.

Melbourne Victory

Two years ago, signing Terry Antonis changed the course of Victory's season. Given Kristijan Dobras and Jakob Poulsen's early season difficulties, it wouldn't surprise to see Marco Kurz look to shake up his midfield to get some much-needed class and quality.

Newcastle Jets

Rather than eyeing off January - bar a rock-solid goalscorer becoming available - Ernie Merrick has made no secret of the importance of getting Wes Hoolahan and Abdiel Arroyo fit and firing. And fair enough too, given the Jets could use some mature firepower up front.

Perth Glory

Tony Popovic has said he'll keep his options open this transfer window. Given Dino Djulbic and Osama Malik's injuries, it would make sense to add another centre-back, especially with an approaching Asian Champions League campaign, though it's unlikely to be Matthew Spiranovic.

Sydney FC

It's hard to see Sydney make too many changes in January and Steve Corica has said he'll look to promote youth from within, with the ACL on the horizon.

Wellington Phoenix

The Phoenix would love to pick up a right-back to replace Louis Fenton, who is out for the season with a shoulder injury, while more midfield depth wouldn't go astray given Reno Piscopo will miss three games on Olyroos duty.

Western Sydney Wanderers

The Wanderers brought in Nicolai Muller as an injury replacement for Radoslaw Majewski, though the German import wasn't a like-for-like replacement. Markus Babbel would surely love an attacking playmaker or striker. The Wanderers reportedly rejected an offer from Danish side AGF Aarhus for midfielder Keanu Baccus, who is away on Olyroos duty.

Western Sydney Wanderers coach Markus Babbel speaks with media ahead of a training session. Picture: James Gourley/AAP

Western United

Mark Rudan has made it clear a midfielder and a striker are on his wish list - if he can find the right ones. That said, injuries to Aaron Calver and Brendan Hamill could lead United to consider bolstering their defence, while defender/midfielder Connor Chapman looks to be on the way out.