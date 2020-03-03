A-League dream over for Clarence Valley sides

Westlawn Tigers had a promising outing with McLeay Valley Rangers in round 3 of the FFA Cup qualifying rounds at Barnier Park on Saturday. Photo: Tim Jarrett

FOOTBALL: For the Westlawn Tigers, the dream of banging in a stoppage-time winner at Barnier Park against a stunned Sydney FC is over for another year.

Westlawn were knocked out of the FFA Cup in the third round on Saturday as the young side were outpaced by Macleay Valley Rangers in an eight goal thriller.

Coming out of the blocks fast, Westlawn took an early lead before Macleay Valley Rangers hit back with three quick goals, leaving the home side with plenty of work to do in the second half.

The Tigers clawed their way back into the match courtesy of an fortuitous own goal and a great strike from Riley Keogh to trail 4 – 3 with twenty minutes to go.

Westlawn captain James Joyce credited the comeback to a change in structure and was pleased with the way the team pressured Rangers defensively.

But ultimately, a lack of match fitness made things difficult for the side in their first game of the season, going down 5 – 3.

“You can never beat match fitness and to be honest that was the real difference on the weekend. If you are really tired and unfit then you can’t put together your best football,” he said.

“At 4-3 a comeback was on the cards but I think 5 – 3 is a better reflection of how much better they were in the first half.”

Westlawn striker Tom Baker has a shot saved by the Macleay Valley Ranger's goalkeeper. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Joyce was still pleased with the performance given their disrupted preparation brought about by the bad weather and he was looking forward working with a few new faces in the squad.

He was particularly impressed by the interplay between the midfield and forward line at times, and said James Gorry, Charlie Baker, Riley Keogh and Tom Baker rated a mention.

“It was Tom Baker’s first game back in about four years, and he got through 90 minutes. That was pretty impressive,” he said.

Joyce also singled out Jackson Nyland who made his first start for the side at senior level.

“He was really good back there in the left-fullback role. He did everything we asked of him,” he said.