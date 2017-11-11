A life-long love that started on a beach

IT'S HARD to forget your anniversary when it's on Remembrance Day. For Barbara and Peter Adams, today is their 50th wedding anniversary and they will not only celebrate the milestone but the life and family they have created.

"Barbara lived in Sydney and she had a friend who lived at Umina and she'd come up on the weekend and go to the beach,” Peter said.

"In those days, I was a mad keen surfer, so we just met on the beach.”

A mutual friend of Barbara's friend introduced them and they've been together ever since.

"We got married when I was 21, and Barb was 19, and that was it,” Peter said.

They had three children and moved from Umina to Queensland before settling in Gulmarrad.

The couple puts its 50 years of bliss down to communication. "It's not how you fight, it's how you get over it,” Barbara said.

"It's the communication, that's the key. A lot of people don't communicate with people these days... and not just throwing your hands up. Life isn't perfect.”

"If you love each other, you find a way,” Peter added.

Together, they've had three children and a few grandchildren, who are the light of their lives.

"That was something that was very special, the grandkids being born,” Barbara said.

Tomorrow, the Barbara and Peter will meet their children and grandchildren at The Point Restaurant in Ballina for lunch.

"Fifty years is a long time, I said to Barbara my 50-year contract is just about up,” Peter joked. "You really don't notice it, because time goes so fast.”