At 93, Joyce has never missed a Maclean Show

Jarrard Potter
| 2nd May 2017 3:02 PM
SHOW DEDICATION: Lauren Ross, Cheryl Johnson, Tracy Moran, Joyce Watson Tina Ross and Narelle Phelps are four generations taking part in this year's Maclean Show.
SHOW DEDICATION: Lauren Ross, Cheryl Johnson, Tracy Moran, Joyce Watson Tina Ross and Narelle Phelps are four generations taking part in this year's Maclean Show.

WHEN it comes to the Maclean Show, no-one knows more about it than Joyce Watson.

The 93-year-old hasn't missed a show since she was born, and now with four generations of her family participating in the annual event, the show truly has become a family affair.

"My grandfather was a foundation member of the show in 1891, my father was a life member and so was my mother, my eldest brother was a trustee before the council took over the showground, and now I have myself and my two daughters, my two granddaughters, my three great-granddaughters and a great-grandson," she said.

"They're all contributing something to the show, which is really pleasing.

"I was a child competitor in the ring from five years of age, since then I've been in the pavilion, I was a steward in there and when I wasn't a steward I used to enter.

"This year I won and I beat my daughter with a champion crochet exhibit, so I've still got it."

This year, Mrs Watson has been invited to officially open the show tomorrow night, an honour that recognises her years of dedication to the show.

It's 70 years to the date since Mrs Watson's last ribbon and champion sash for Champion Lady Rider, awards that Mrs Watson still holds dear.

As well as competing in the show's many events, Mrs Watson was also the secretary of the Maclean Show Society for 26 years.

"In 1971 I was asked to take on the secretary role, and I was only a young farmer's wife in those days," she said.

"I said I'd take it for 12 months and see how I'd go, and if I made a mess of it that would be that. So I took the job, and after 12 months there was still no-one so I did it for another year, and I was there for 26 years straight."

After a lifetime of taking part in the Maclean Show, Mrs Watson said the show movement was something worthwhile to be involved with.

"It was established for the promotion of agriculture, horticulture and industry, and it's a family thing and there's something for everybody," she said.

"Everybody can participate in one way or another, whether it's helping or being an exhibitor or competitor or whatever."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  joyce watson maclean show maclean show society

