A lifetime of community service honoured with OAM

SINCE first arriving in Grafton some 49 years ago, John Stone has been a valuable member of the community, giving his time to groups such as Lions, Grafton Rifle Club and serving on the board of Grafton Base Hospital and North Coast Community Housing, working to help some of the regions most vulnerable people.

This year, Mr Stone's efforts have been recognised when he was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia.

Moving from Taree with wife Una and their four daughters, Mr Stone said the family was looking for somewhere to call home.

"We felt it was important in later life for the girls to have somewhere to refer to as home when they become adults," he said.

"I was lucky enough to get a position on the Ulmarra Shire Council and moved to Grafton in 1970 to establish our home. Grafton was particularly good to our family and our daughters were able to achieve their objectives and establish themselves within the community.

"I came to Grafton as a member of Lions International and with an interest in target shooting and found that the community extended a welcome to our family and allowed us to develop those interests, to the extent that I accepted executive positions in both organisations."

Mr Stone was invited to join the board of Grafton Base Hospital in1977, and was director for 12 years. Mr Stone served as Chairman of the Board from 1985 until his retirement in 1989.

Following a major restructure of North Coast Community Housing (NCCH) in 2005Mr Stone was appointed as a director, and elected chairman of NCCH in July 2005, a position he held until his retirement from the board in 2017.

"It is a great honour and my sincere thanks go to the community members who nominated me for the award," he said.

"My thanks go also to my wife Una who supported me in my endeavours and to my family."

"I extend my thanks and gratitude to the organisations that accepted me, namely Lions, Grafton Rifle Club, Grafton Base Hospital, Ulmarra Shire Council and North Coast Community Housing and gave me the opportunity to become a useful member of the community.

"As to the future, I am standing aside from active participation in my previous connections, and intend devoting my time to my twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, to travel and to the Grafton Mens Shed."