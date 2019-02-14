A lifetime together after Jacaranda meeting

MORE than 70 years after being stood-up at the Jacaranda festival, Pat Biddle is celebrating spending a lifetime with the man who showed up.

"On the Friday night in those days, they had folk dancing in the avenue under the trees," she said.

"I was supposed to meet a boy there but he didn't turn up."

"They (Mr Biddle and his friends) had it all arranged, but I didn't know that, and we've been together ever since."

Just a year after they met the couple were getting hitched in Mrs Biddle's home of South Grafton at what is now the Uniting Church.

While the wedding was small and intimate, Mrs Biddle said her bouquet of frangipanis was bigger than her and held onto them until they had completely disintegrated.

February 26 will mark 70 years of life together for Jack and Pat Biddle, a life that has never been dull, regularly moving homes with their three children, and exploring Australia and the world.

But after living in Corinidi for several years, they decided to return to Mr Biddle's hometown of Maclean where they now reside on their daughters property.

Jack and Pat Biddle of James Creek, who will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary later this month Adam Hourigan

"You've got to give in when you realise you're getting older," Mrs Biddle said.

"He (Mr Biddle) is 90 now, and I'll be 88 in a couple of weeks."

Even after all these years, Mrs Biddle still receives a rose from Mr Biddle every year on Valentines Day.

She said he has always been sentimental and loves to buy her things.

This Christmas was the first they had to spend apart, Mrs Biddle said it was "really sad" to be without her husband.

"He had to spend Christmas in hospital. He was really upset because he hadn't bought me a Christmas present," Mrs Biddle said.

The secret to surviving seven decades together is to have plenty of fights, but always kiss and make up, they said.

"We didn't always agree on everything, that's a fact," Mrs Biddle said.

"Don't run away the first time you have an argument."

"He would never go to bed with kissing me and telling me he loves me."