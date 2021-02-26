Menu
A-list stars honoured in G’Day USA bash

by Sarah Blake
26th Feb 2021 8:45 AM
Some of Hollywood's biggest names are coming together to pay tribute to Australia's most celebrated artists for the G'Day USA AAA arts gala.

The annual knees-up is being held virtually this year due to the pandemic, but that hasn't stopped superstars including actors George Clooney, Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman and Margot Robbie from taking part.

Powerhouse author Liane Moriaty, whose Big Little Lies was turned into an Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning series starring Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, is among the honorees.

Oscar winner Cate Blanchett will also receive a lifetime achievement award and actor Aaron Pederson will be honoured for his contribution to television.

 

 

Kidman and husband Keith Urban met at a G'Day gala back in 2005 and everyone who tunes into today's event will have a chance to win a guitar signed by the Grammy-winning country music star.

The annual G'Day event has been combined for the first time with the American Australian Association Arts Gala.

Singer Olivia Newton John, Crocodile Dundee creator Paul Hogan and supermodel Elle Macpherson are also among the G'day regulars who are joining the virtual red carpet.

Musical performers include Delta Goodrem, Guy Sebastian, Colin Hay and Dami Im.

The event will take place from 11am AEDT Friday.

