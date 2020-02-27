Menu
Elton John performs at C.ex International Stadium in Coffs Harbour.

A-lister joins the crowd at Elton John’s Coffs concert

Jasmine Minhas
26th Feb 2020 2:15 PM
AS the thousands of Elton John fans took their seats at last night's long awaited Coffs Harbour concert, one particular audience member drew the attention of the crowd - Hollywood A-lister Russell Crowe.

Dressed in black trackie dacks and a polo, the down-to-earth star, who owns a significant stake of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, was seen chatting with a Rabbitohs tragic before waving to fans and taking a seat among the audience.

He had been escorted in by security and staff from tour promoter Chugg Entertainment.

The Advocate understands Crowe may have met up with the legendary English singer backstage before the show, as he was seen driving out from the venue earlier in the day.

It's not the first time Crowe has made an appearance at a local event, with the actor living on a rural property about 25 minutes inland of Coffs Harbour at Nana Glen.

Images posted by Crowe of the Nana Glen property's transformation after it was hit by the Liberation Trail fire in November last year has recently made the rounds on social media, depicting much greener pasture following a bout of rainfall in January.

 

Russell Crowe last month tweeted a before and after image from his Nana Glen property in northern NSW: “My place 10 weeks ago after the fire had gone through, and this morning after a big weekend of rain.” Picture: Twitter


 

Crowe last week took to Twitter to thank the local Rural Fire Service brigades for protecting his farm and the town of Nana Glen.

Crowe was presented with the gear worn by the last firefighter to leave the property after the fire was controlled.

"Lovely, unassuming, loyal and brave," he wrote.

Last night's concert was the first time an international artist of Sir Elton John's calibre has performed on the Coffs Coast region.

 

Crowe last week took to Twitter to thank the local Rural Fire Service brigades for protecting his property and the town of Nana Glen.


 

Concerns the 72-year-old's performance may be hindered by his pneumonia diagnosis a week ago disappeared as the Grammy-winner delivered an incredible show with his band.

It was smooth sailing for the well-organised show which has since been commended by concertgoers, raising the question of whether the region can expect to draw in these bigger acts in the future.

