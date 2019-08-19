A little gift goes a long way to change a life

EASING COSTS: Mend and Make Do president Ursula Tunks, Salvation Army volunteer Judy Salter, Grafton Showground secretary Carole Bryant and Jaide McGowan, from Clarence River Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services with some of the donations.

EASING COSTS: Mend and Make Do president Ursula Tunks, Salvation Army volunteer Judy Salter, Grafton Showground secretary Carole Bryant and Jaide McGowan, from Clarence River Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services with some of the donations. Kathryn Lewis

GRAFTON charities are reaping the rewards of a generous donation and their clients will soon see the benefits.

The Clarence Pastoral and Agricultural Society has donated toys, make up, and household supplies to three Grafton charities working to make life easier for those in need.

Mend and Make Do, the Salvation Army and Clarence River Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services will be able to pass the goods to their clients.

Clarence River Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services outreach caseworker Jaide McGowan said often women who left situations of domestic violence took nothing more than a backpack.

"A lot of women that come in have got nothing, they've left with just a backpack. Even the personal make up will be lovely for them,” she said.

Mend and Make Do president Ursula Tunks said the donations would ease costs for the entirely volunteer-run organisation.

They volunteers put together packs of toiletries and other essentials and distribute them to larger North Coast organisations.

"Frontline agencies are being bombarded,” she said.

"Anything like this cuts the cost down.”

Salvation Army volunteer Judy Salter said the toys would kick start the annual Christmas appeal.

"We struggle getting enough new toys donated so this will be an amazing bonus, an amazing start for our Christmas appeal which is not that far away,” she said.