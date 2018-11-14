A little murderous joy in Sherwood

I DREAM only of chopping off his head.

I will swing my axe high and bring it down with the sheer force of my brutal anguish.

The Sheriff of Nottingham killed my father, Little John, just so he could take his lands. It is my only wish to see him suffer the way he has made my family.

But all will be well soon because the outlaws are I are plotting to take him down.

We know he's plotting something, so Robin Hood, Ellen-a-Dale, Tuckie and I will make sure we end his life before he can succeed.

When the two babes, Tilly and Tammy, turned up, it was only a matter of time before a disastrous plan was put in place.

But as he schemes and comes up with his cunning plans, we will be waiting to destroy his dreams at every turn.

Just the way he destroyed mine. All I want in life is to farm my family land just the way my father taught me but I won't be able to until the Sheriff is dead. And I plan to be the one that does it.

But not before we have some breakfast... or maybe a little rabbit pie.

Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood

IT'S an age-old tale of goodies and baddies.

Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood is a pantomime with Robin Hood taking on the the Sheriff of Nottingham once again to "turn the world on it's head”.

While stealing from the rich and giving to the poor is Robin's mantra, he's also always around to save the day.

So when Robin catches wind of the sheriff's plan to kill his two nieces for their money, Robin and his band of outlaws prepare for a fight to the death. Or at least that's what Little Joan hopes it will be. A play of love, family, friendship, and foes, Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood is a family-friendly pantomime with a joke for all the ages.

Showing at the Criterion Theatre, Grafton, Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood sees the return of Wesley Chegwidden (Next to Normal) as Robin Hood, Shayne Garrett (The Wedding Singer) as Ellen-a-Dale, regular to the stage James Patterson as Friar Tuck, Roy Hennessy (The Wedding Singer) as the Sheriff of Nottingham, Duncan Sage (The Wedding Singer) as the sheriff's right hand man Dennis, stage stalwart Linda Maher as Winnie Widebottom, Giane Smajstr as Maid Marion in her debut and Caitlan Charles as Little Joan (An Inspector Calls).

This year, the Criterion also welcomes it's youngest cast in more than 20 years with Mae Carroll and Isabella Riepon at the helm... not to mention a few hilarious bunnies in Eli Butcher and Alice Chad.