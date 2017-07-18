Gallagher brings a little something for the men of Yamba

STYLE: Michele Gallagher looks out from some of the menswear in new Yamba clothes store Gallagher & Co.

FROM the feedback Michele Gallagher has had since her menswear shop Gallagher and Co opened, it seems Yamba didn't know what they were missing out on until they had it.

"I had an elderly man come in when I first opened and he said it's about bloody time someone opened a men's store here," Mrs Gallagher said.

"I was really overwhelmed to be honest and still to this day people come in and say it's so good to have this store in Yamba.

"They've embraced it - it's blown me away - I never thought there was such a need for a men's store. It's somewhere they can go and they know they'll find something."

Mrs Gallagher said the store supports Australian made products, and stocks everything from youth wear to suits to dressing gowns and under wear.

"They say I just need a bar at the end of the shop now," she laughed.

Mrs Gallagher said while her husband as a fifth generation farmer is more at home on their cane farm at Tyndale, her three sons provide input and give feedback on the styles she plans to stock in the shop.

"As a mother of four trying to find a balance between work and home life is a challenge," she said.

"I like the input from my sons, especially my 26-year-old, so I'm always leaning on them a little bit.

"My future for this shop is to be able to provide a really good service for men.

"I'm here for a good run so we'll see how it goes."