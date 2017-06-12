A local cafe at Angourie for everyone

ANGIE Williams has managed some of the biggest hotels in the country, and overlooked Yamba for the past few years at the Uptown Cafe & Bar, but when the opportunity came up, she couldn't help but move home.

Nestled in Angourie, just two doors down from where she was born, Cafe Angourie opened last week and for Ms Williams it is the perfect fit.

"I'd been away for about 20 years - I managed one of the biggest hotels in Sydney for 10 years before coming back and starting (Uptown Cafe & Bar) on the hill,” she said.

"But that's changing into a restaurant, and I thought I really want to do a cafe out here, and then this place became available... I thought I'll finally come home.”

And while the motto of the relaxed style is surf, eat, relax, Ms Williams said it has taken some work to creat the unique feel.

"We've been working on the place since last February renovating and getting council approvals,” she said.

"But we really wanted it to be a place with good atmosphere, people can in after a swim, or before a surf - come in for breakfast or back for lunch.”

And with Angie's emphasis on wholesome food being served, with "home made soups/cakes/everything really” alongside good coffee, the cafe has been packed just a week after its opening.

"The support has been incredible, and the people have come from everywhere, some driving from Byron and Coffs and Grafton, as well as some pro surfers ducking their head in the door,” she said.

They have ongoing plans for the cafe, with a liquor license expected in the next few weeks to support lunch, and a move into night time dining in daylight savings, and art exhibitions.

"It's Surf Luxe I guess,” she said.

"We're also a general store, so we have everything from bread, milk, batteries, nappies, pretty much everything.”

And with each corner of the cafe nestled with people chatting over coffee, or casually eating food, while young grommets choose from the line up of lollies in the counter, it seems like everything has fallen into place for Angie's new home.

"We're also putting a real emphasis on local produce,” she said, turning to notice the local farmer wandering through the door with bagfuls of fresh fruit and vegetables as if meant to be.

"We arranged for that to happen,” she laughed.