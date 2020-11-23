Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bob Hood fits the bridle to
Bob Hood fits the bridle to "Ibbo" - the horse statute at the Lawrence Museum
News

A long journey to give new life to Lawrence horse

Adam Hourigan
23rd Nov 2020 1:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOR his entire 85 years Bob Hood has worked with horses, and he drove more than 700km to make sure a very special one in Lawrence will continue to live on.

When the Camden man heard from his sister-in-law, Kath Trim of Lawrence, that Lawrence Museum was looking for a harness for their horse and sulky, Bob knew he could help.

With a boot load of horse harnesses Bob, his daughter and son-in-law drove almost 700km from Camden to Lawrence to personally deliver and fit the harness.

The Lawrence Historical Society has restored a 1900s sulky, which was donated by the late Coral Ensbey, and believed to belong to the Want family prior to this. One of the society’s members, John Ibbotson, kindly donated a fibre glass horse to go with the sulky several months ago, and the society has been searching for a harness ever since.

The restored sulky on display at the Lawrence Museum
The restored sulky on display at the Lawrence Museum

Roz Jones, vice president of the Lawrence Historical Society, said she was quite overwhelmed by Bob’s gesture.

“We are often surprised by people’s generosity and donations, but it was quite special for Bob to come all this way to donate and fit the harness for us,” she said.

“Our horse, Ibbo, is quite large, luckily Bob brought Shire horse size harnesses.”

Mr Hood wasted no time in fitting the harness, and demonstrating his skills, while explaining his passion for the shire horse.

“The Shire horse is a big, strong horse, with a good temperament, and will work all day long for you,” he said.

“Once they learn what you want, they are quite capable of working without instruction.”

Mr Hood has lived and worked with horses all of his life. He started with Shetland ponies and around fifty years ago developed a passion for Shire horses. So much so, he won many awards at the Sydney Royal Easter Show exhibiting his Shire horses. Bob has won Best Stallion, Best Mare and Best Exhibit of the Show and from there moved to judging.

Mr Hood said he was keen to see the new developments at the Lawrence Museum, and looking forward to seeing the horse and sulky on display in the future as a feature in the main display room.

clarence history john ibbotson lawrence museum roz jones
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOT, COLD, THEN HOT AGAIN: Sweaty, crazy days coming

        Premium Content HOT, COLD, THEN HOT AGAIN: Sweaty, crazy days coming

        Weather The Clarence is in for a stinker today, but some relief will be right around the corner, according to the Bureau of Meteorology

        Total fire ban declared for Far North Coast today

        Premium Content Total fire ban declared for Far North Coast today

        Weather The Rural Fire Service has declared a total fire ban for today, with the mercury...

        Daily Catch-up: November 23, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: November 23, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place

        80,000 COVID tests and counting: Meet the team behind it

        Premium Content 80,000 COVID tests and counting: Meet the team behind it

        Health Lismore lab scientists have been working long hours to keep us safe