FATAL: An 18-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car on Bargara Rd this morning. It is believed he was lying on the road on impact.
Breaking

A man, 18, has died after being hit by a car

Emma Reid
by
6th May 2018 6:59 AM | Updated: 7:22 AM

Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred at Bargara early this morning.

Initial inquiries indicate that just before 1.40am, a vehicle travelling west on Bargara Road when it struck a man.

The 18-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other people were injured during the incident.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

 

MORE TO COME

Bundaberg News Mail

