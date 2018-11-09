Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

A man has died after a boat capsized off the Coffs Coast

9th Nov 2018 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A MAN has died after a boat capsized north of Coffs Harbour today.

Emergency services were called to Campbells Beach on Oceanfront Drive, Sapphire Beach, following reports a vessel had capsized about 200m off shore about 11.15am.

A short time later, the boat and the body of a man washed ashore.

The man, believed to be aged in his 80s, is yet to be formally identified.

It's not known if there was anyone else on the boat at the time.

A search is currently being conducted by Marine Rescue, Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, and Surf Live Saving.

The capsized vessel will be forensically examined.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District will prepare a report for the Coroner.

 

EARLIER: A MAN has died after a boat capsized off Coffs Harbour.

Police on scene have confirmed an overturned boat was found at sea along with a man's body on Campbells Beach.

The Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter is conducting patrols of the beach to see if there were other passengers on board.

The man has not been identified. Police are set to release more details shortly.

Related Items

capsize coffs coast coffs harbour fatal sapphire beach
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    'I'll f------ suicide by cop'

    premium_icon 'I'll f------ suicide by cop'

    Crime Machete-wielding man threatens to kill police during 90-min siege in Grafton

    WHAT'S ON: 8 things to do this week

    WHAT'S ON: 8 things to do this week

    Whats On Here's a list of what's on in the Valley

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    Sport Voting is open for Grafton Shoppingworld's People's Choice Award

    Charges laid over weekend crash

    premium_icon Charges laid over weekend crash

    Crime Smash lands man in court while passenger still critical

    • 9th Nov 2018 1:29 PM

    Local Partners