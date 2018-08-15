Excavator falls on man at worksite

A man is in a serious condition after an excavator fell on him at a workplace incident on the Gold Coast this morning.

A man is in a serious condition after an excavator fell on him at a workplace incident on the Gold Coast this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service has reported the man was crushed by an exactor while working at Helensvale.

Critical Care Paramedics and the High Acuity Response Team were sent to the Latrobe Ave address at 11.10am.

Paramedics are currently taking the man to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

