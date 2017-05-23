A man of league and much more

centro art community champion strap contributed

MAINTAINING friendships with older rugby league devotees is a passion for North Coast Men Of League president Peter Barrett.

Now semi retired, the former Penrith Panther has decided to dedicate even more of his time to caring for the needs of fellow travellers in the sport he loves passionately.

What is my role?

Since starting here in 2007, we have extended our sporting charity between Grafton and Macksville to help current rugby league people, former players, coaches, committee and ladies.

CHAMPION BLOKE: Peter Barrett. Trevor Veale/ The

We raise money for those sick or in need, buy wheelchairs or build access into their homes and help with medical bills.

We visit people in hospital, nursing homes and retirement villages to say hello and see if they need anything.

Money is raised through special events including race days, lawn bowls and golf days.

Most recently we organised a day for former champion coach and player Paul Davis to help with his bills from a severe bout with illness.

What's the favourite part of your job?

I most enjoy welfare visits to hospitals, nursing homes and retirement villages to see their faces light up when we arrive.

We have a chat and then present them with a Men of League shirt and cap of their own plus take a photo to put in our quarterly magazine.

Locally we have around 360 active members but overall we can have almost 500 or thereabouts together for functions.

What does the future hold for the organisation?

Since starting in Sydney in 2002, there are now 42 branches all over Australia.

We have spent $250,000 on medical bills, $4 million on welfare and hope to increase our membership from 27,000 to 30,000.