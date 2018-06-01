A metal graveyard in the bush

A number of cars have been found dumped in bushland surrounding the Coffs Coast.

DRIVING into the bush it's not rare to see a burnt out car left behind for unknown reasons but have you ever come across a car grave yard?

Located in Sherwood Nature Reserve in the bush west of Woolgoolga, more than 10 cars have been found piled on top of each other after being dumped off the edge of a cliff.

There's sedans, utes, 4x4, a truck, tyres and a couch scattered at the base of the cliff, inaccessible by foot and hidden to most passing traffic.

Large rocks have been placed alongside the road in an attempt to stop the dumping.

If you come across an abandoned car whether it's in the bush or the streets, information you will need is the exact location, vehicle make, model, colour and registration.

Depending on the location, report the vehicle to the Coffs Harbour City Council, National Parks and Wildlife Services or Forestry Corporation of NSW.