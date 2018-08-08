A million reasons your club should apply for funding

MILLION DOLLAR FUNDING: Minister for Sport Bridget McKenzie with the Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan in Lismore to announce a $29.7 million funding program by Sport Australia.

MILLION DOLLAR FUNDING: Minister for Sport Bridget McKenzie with the Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan in Lismore to announce a $29.7 million funding program by Sport Australia.

SPORTING groups needing up to $500,000 for a clubhouse or a ground update can now apply for funding from a $29.7 million program.

It's a great opportunity for your club to spruce up its change rooms, repair seating, improve a scoreboard or have extra lighting for safety before and after those evening games.

On Wednesday morning Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said a Community Sport Infrastructure grant program had been launched by Federal Sports Minister Bridget McKenzie.

Mr Hogan said he hopes local sporting groups will apply for funding from a national $29.7 million program aimed at upgrading community sport facilities.

He said this program will enable enabling sport and community organisations to apply for grants up to $500,000 to upgrade sporting infrastructure in 2018-19 and he urged local sporting groups to consider projects that would help build participation in physical activity, community partnerships and inclusiveness.

"Since 2013, we have funded multi-million dollar upgrades for a number of sporting facilities in our community," he said.

"These include the recently opened Oakes Oval, the Wollongbar Multi-Sports Facility, Far North Coast's Regional Hockey Centre, the Grafton Hockey Clubhouse, and Albert Park Baseball Complex."

Mr Hogan said many smaller grants have been awarded to sporting clubs for improvements such as more grandstand seating, better lighting and electronic scoreboards.

"The new Community Sport Infrastructure program means that even more clubs and sporting codes can improve their facilities to attract more players and spectators," he said.

"Sporting facilities are vital for inspiring physical activity and health, but also for building community spirit and pride. I encourage sport and community groups to collaborate and think about projects that could enhance facilities in our community."

Mr Hogan said even the smallest of projects can have a big impact on boosting local business, economy, health and social cohesiveness.

"Improving lighting, playing surfaces and accessibility for different ages and genders are just some of the ways sporting facilities can be made safer and more appealing," he said.

The program will be managed by Sport Australia, the Australian Government's leading agency for sport and physical activity.

Applications will remain open until September 14 and more information on the Community Sport Infrastructure grant program can be found via: https://www.sportaus.gov.au/grants_and_funding/community_sport_infrastructure_grant_program