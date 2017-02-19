A moment of kindness

ACTS OF KINDNESS: A Clarence Valley community member has started Feathers in the Clarence, in which they give out gifts to random, or sometimes particular people as an act of kindness.

YOU MAY have been one of the lucky people in the Clarence Valley to find, or be given a gift from Feathers in the Clarence, a community member trying to put a smile on the face of everyone around them.

"I'm trying to create a random act of kindness in the Clarence Valley,” they told the Daily Examiner.

"It's something that I've wanted to do for years and years and I finally had the opportunity to do it.

"I did my first anonymous drop off to someone that I knew a few months ago, who was going through a really difficult time and nobody knew.

"She wasn't a close friend, just somebody I knew and I gauged her reaction through Facebook.

"It meant to much to her that that I thought if it had that affect on one person, it could affect a lot of other people as well.”

They said with just one small act of kindness, you can make a big impact on other peoples lives.

Feathers in the Clarence said that people can do small things to help the Valley, especially at time when so many people are dealing with mental health issues.

"With the sadnesses that are happening in the Valley lately, it's an issue we all know of, and is there we can do that can help with that,” they said.

People have also been contacting them through the Facebook page Feathers in the Clarence to see if they could help.

"I've has two definite (helpers), and when I did the drop last month, a lot of people paid it forward, which was really special,” they said.

For their first gift drop, they put out about 16 gifts.

"I had at least six confirmed recipients, and I had my children helped and they were able to hand deliver some, just to people sitting around,” they said.

The community member went with the feather motif as a way of symbolising what they were doing.

"Feathers are a symbol of freedom, of strength, and so many different things so I thought that would be a good way (to connect all the acts of kindness together).”

The next Random Act of Kindness Bomb is set for March 5.

The Daily Examiner has suppressed the identity of Feathers in the Clarence to help keep the random acts of kindness anonymous.