A monument to the Clarence River's past

WELL KNOWN: The Ashby Ferry in the early 1900s.

THE Ashby Ferry is probably the most well- known ferry in the Clarence Valley.

Pulling into Ferry Park at the Maclean turnoff, the old, dilapidated ferry was once one of the main crossings of the river.

While this ferry became the relief ferry, when a larger one arrived an made redundant when the ferry stopped all together, it has remained a fixture of Clarence tourism.

While the historic ferry's fate is up in the air right now, and its degraded state bringing it to the point of ruin, its past is part of our transport history.

The Maclean to Ashby ferry operated out of what is now the boat ramp at McNaughton Place.

It's unknown exactly when the service began, but a ferry eventually replaced a row boat to bring horses and carriages across the river.

The first record of the ferry is in The Daily Examiner on July 26, 1890, which states the ferry was near completion. However, it doesn't indicate whether this was the first ferry across that part of the river.

The ferry was hand- winched with a wheel grooved to take the wire cable attached to the bank on the other side.

1909 is the first time appeals were made for a steam ferry, with The Daily Examiner reporting a letter read at the council meeting from the Chamber of Commerce. Because of the cost, £2000, residents would have to wait another 11 years before a power- operated ferry was installed.

By the late 1960s, increasing traffic was causing delays at the ferry and a proposal was made to link Ashby with Warregah Island by a bridge, to connect it with the bridge between Warregah and Chatsworth.

In 1974, Maclean Shire Council purchased the ferry used at Bluff Point, which served the route well until the mechanical harvesting of cane began two yeas later. The number of trips rose from 50 to 75, and by 1980, they had reached 150. This pushed the decision to build the bridge from Ashby to Chatsworth and by May 1981, work had began.