BELTING IT OUT: Vocalist Lisa Butcher performing with the Clarence Valley Orchestra.

Tickets are on sale now for Clarence Valley Orchestra’s spectacular Black-Tie Charity event A Musical Feast at The Cathedral in Grafton during the Clarence Valley Council’s 2020 Plunge Festival in April.

CVO will be performing musical interludes throughout the night, in between a three-course fine dining menu prepared by local chef Erin Brown in the magnificent Christ Church Cathedral Grafton.

Artistic director and conductor Greg Butcher is preparing the orchestral evening in support of the new Grafton Police Citizens Youth Club, the Cathedral Organ Restoration Project and BackTrack Youth Works.

With candelabra dressed tables throughout the Nave inside the Cathedral, the orchestra will provide cabaret style entertainment jazz, big band swing, Latin American, rock and disco era’s throughout the night for dancing.

Cathedral organist Robert Eather will play the magnificent Cathedral organ, accompanied with the orchestra as a grand opening.

Tickets are $150 and includes a complimentary glass of sparkling wine on arrival, three-course meal and musical entertainment. Wine, beer and soft drink is available for purchase during the night.

If you would like to become a business sponsor for the night by providing a small gift voucher or service to be placed on the Giving Tree for attendees to purchase on the night, please contact via email cvocmusic@gmail.com for more information.

This is a grand opportunity to attend a prestigious Black-Tie Charity event supporting local charities.

For tickets and more information please search ‘A Musical Feast at The Cathedral’ on the Eventbrite website or see link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/a-musical-feast-at-the-cathedral-tickets-59868148243

A Musical Feast at The Cathedral is a black-tie/formal dress code and is on Saturday 18th April 2020, starting at 6:30pm at Christ Church Cathedral, 8-12 Duke Street, Grafton.