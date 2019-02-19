Menu
New baby for Samantha McClymont and husband Ben Poxon, Ari Bill
People and Places

A new arrival for McClymont family

Adam Hourigan
by
19th Feb 2019 11:02 AM
THERE'S a new addition to one of Grafton's most famous extended family's and she's already melting hearts across the internet.

Samantha McClymont posted a photo of her and husband Ben Poxon's second child, named Ari Bill on her Instagram, and already there are hundreds of comments from fans and her music counterparts.

Ari is a little brother for Wilder, who was born in August 2017, and adds to the three sisters extended family, with Brooke's daughter Tiggy with husband Adam Eckersley, and Mollie, who with husband Aaron Blackburn Ahas daughter Elky born in April 2018, and Ned who was born in February 2016.

The McClymont sisters will be back in Grafton this Jacaranda to play a special acoustic show at the Saraton Theatre on Jacaranda Thursday, while Sam will be the festivals guest of honour, and help host and crown the new Jacaranda Queen Crowning.

Brooke and Adam will appear at the Maclean Show as the entertainment on the Wednesday night, playing a ninety minute show for show entrants.

