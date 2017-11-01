A new cafe with many stories to share

A FAMILY AFFAIR: Mick and Karla Everett with their daughters Kaiity and Meaghan have taken over the PO Hotel in Victoria St with their new business, the Heritage Espresso Bar and Cafe.

A PIECE of heritage has a new name and a new purpose on Grafton's Victoria St.

The Post Office Hotel, which was sold earlier this year, is now home to the Heritage Espresso Bar and Cafe and is a dream come true for owners Mick and Karla Everett.

With the whole family in tow, the Everetts brought a little life back into the old pub.

"It's been a dream for years and years since I cheffed with Greg at the Naked Bean, Meaghan (my daughter) and I have always said we wish we could do something with it," Mrs Everett said.

At the beginning of the year, Mr and Mrs Everett began making chutney and pickles, which went like hotcakes at the local markets, and when they started looking for a commercial kitchen to make them in, they stumbled across the PO.

"Both Mick and I were in part-time work, and we said let's give it a go," she said.

"I love being in the kitchen, I missed it so much when Greg (at the Naked Bean) closed the top kitchen and just put the pizza oven in, but the dream was there before that."

This time, Mr Everett is in the kitchen giving a helping hand too.

"I love seeing him in the kitchen, seeing what he can actually do, it's like wow," Mrs Everett said.

Since they opened three days ago, old customers of the hotel have been coming in to share their memories of the space.

"Their eyes light up," Mr Everett said.

"Some of the stories they've got to tell, they're really funny," Mrs Everett added.

"Meaghan and I came out with one of our neighbours, for Meaghan's 18th... we walked in on the other side and I was like 'oh, not my scene', and I walked straight back out and got a taxi, the girls stayed."

Drop down to the old PO and relive a few memories.