A new hope emerges as LNP Titanic veers toward disaster?

Former prime minister Tony Abbott takes questions after a speech on the state of the Australian political landscape at The Centre for Independent Studies in Sydney. JOEL CARRETT

MALCOLM Turnbull was dead right, life is about aspiration, but for the job he held.

It is not about the people of Australia, it is the bone-dry ambitions of extreme right wreckers in the smiling guise of a vengeful Tony Abbott.

Abbott is a man who cannot look himself in a mirror to see what an incompetent prime minister he was (remember his embarrassing G20 speech).

Much worse, was his anti-familial SSM stance that made him a repugnant out-of-touch hetero male.

So out of the Liberal biscuit tin we have a new PM in ScoMo who has the impossible task of uniting a blood frenzied mob of individualists and ideologues that put Ayn Rand to shame.

ScoMo has nothing to offer the Australian business community who continue to whine about certainty and protection in an area strife torn by a poor ethical culture of their own making.

On the near horizon, we have 'A New Hope' with Bill Shorten with a team bristling with progressive economic, energy, and environmental policies and reforms.

Admittedly, Bill falls down on a more comprehensive immigration platform that is not tainted by LNP and Pauline Hanson fear and small mindedness.

He must address this issue head-on and process all refugees on our home soil.

Fellow citizens, swim away from the submerged LNP Titanic and take a welcoming journey on the Labor-Green Millennium Falcon.

MICHAEL BARRY HENDERSON

Maroochydore