A new lease on life for long-time locals

Graeme Cromack next to one of his Cromack Transport trucks.

Graeme Cromack next to one of his Cromack Transport trucks. Adam Hourigan

AFTER more than 60 years, Cromack Transport could have a new home on the south side of the Grafton Bridge if the development application on public display is approved.

With the move, the former Clarence Valley Council depot could have a new lease on life as a transport hub for the trucking company which also has depots in Brisbane and Coffs Harbour.

The site, which has recently been sold by Clarence Valley Council, would have major works done to it, including the demolition of a number of buildings, to make way for truck parking.

The DA says this would improve on-site manoeuvring for semi-trailers and provide better access to retained buildings.

The company's current location on Duke St is in the middle of a residential area, whereas the new site on Schwinghammer St is zoned IN1 General Industrial under the council's local environment plan.

Cromack Transport plans to operate the facility 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in comparison to now, where they can only operate from 6am-10pm because of their location and zoning.

The application suggests that the relocation will open the possibility for the Duke St depot to revert to residential use, to keep it in character with the surrounding buildings.

The relocation is also expected to reduce the number of semi-trailers and B-doubles using the local road network in Grafton.

The DA is on display at Clarence Valley Council offices.