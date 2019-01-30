A new place feels like home for Island Collective

Amy Addison and Fleur Yorston of Island Collective outside their new retail space in the Yamba business district.

IT MAY be cheekily referred to as the worst house in the best street in Yamba, but for Fleur Yorston, the old op-shop house site was a perfect opportunity for her.

The owner of lifestyle and art space Island Collective came upon the new retail space in Coldstream St after holding a pop-up shop over the holidays.

"The property recently sold, and the owners were going to redevelop it,” Ms Yorston said.

"But they've decided to leave it a couple of years and offered us a two-year lease and we went 'absolutely'.”

Ms Yorston said the response to their permanent move had been amazing, and she enjoyed the beautiful feel and how well their wares had fitted in.

"The natural light flows through, and now the beautiful thing is people can see the work in the context of the house because we have the different rooms,” she said.

"Our stuff is an eclectic store, we call it a lifestyle store, so it's all about easy living, slow living, beach style with a bit of an island influence but we love mixing different design styles together.

"We didn't anticipate having a permanent spot at all, it just evolved, but it feels really right for us to be in this house, it's really beautiful.”

Ms Yorston said the move will allow them to expand the offering at their industrial estate site, and hoped the community could use the space.

"We can do workshops, events, boutique lunches and catering with the kitchen, so if people want to do something like a yoga workshop they can come to us, and now it's a massive space to be in,” she said.

The new retail space for Island Collective, the "Island Shack,” is at 17 Coldstream St.