A new way to recycle hits Grafton

CLARENCE Valley streets have been looking a bit cleaner since the Return and Earn litter reduction scheme was introduced almost two years ago but the system didn't seem quite right to Keith Gregor.

"I did a bit of research and we found there was a better way,” Mr Gregor said.

He has opened a new automated depot in Grafton, which passes the bother of sorting recyclables from the owner to a machine.

All it takes is dumping your eligible bottles into a machine that sorts into categories such as cans, plastic and glass.

Mr Gregor said the system was an easier alternative to the reverse vendor machines at Grafton Shoppingworld, South Grafton, Yamba and Maclean and customers would be given cash directly rather than vouchers.

The depot has been up and running for about seven weeks and is already well on the way to hitting Mr Gregor's target.

Mr Gregor said businesses - including those from down river in Maclean and Yamba - had been able to collect their waste and transport it to Grafton to be disposed of quickly.

"We average at the moment about 20,000 items a day - that's a lot,” Mr Gregor said.

"We're hoping to get somewhere around about 30,000. If we get up to that then we're looking at maybe getting another machine.”

Mr Gregor said there were many "selfless” community members who used the litter reduction scheme to help life-saving organisations and the new machine made the process easier.

"We've got one guy who goes around the streets and picks up all these bottles and he does it with the help of another fellow and they bring them over here every Friday,” he said.

"They've been doing it for some time and they donate it to the Westpac helicopter. I think last year they donated around $8000.”

The new depot is located in the Grafton industrial estate owned by the Brewhouse Group and chief executive Rick Firth is excited for it to expand.

"It's a great idea, we've watched it over the last two or three weeks and it's just growing,” he said.