Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BOTTLING IT UP: Tomra Cleanaway Network Development and Compliance Manager Vesna Davidovic with Container Return Grafton operator Keith Gregor.
BOTTLING IT UP: Tomra Cleanaway Network Development and Compliance Manager Vesna Davidovic with Container Return Grafton operator Keith Gregor. Kathryn Lewis
News

A new way to recycle hits Grafton

Kathryn Lewis
by
28th Sep 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLARENCE Valley streets have been looking a bit cleaner since the Return and Earn litter reduction scheme was introduced almost two years ago but the system didn't seem quite right to Keith Gregor.

"I did a bit of research and we found there was a better way,” Mr Gregor said.

He has opened a new automated depot in Grafton, which passes the bother of sorting recyclables from the owner to a machine.

All it takes is dumping your eligible bottles into a machine that sorts into categories such as cans, plastic and glass.

Mr Gregor said the system was an easier alternative to the reverse vendor machines at Grafton Shoppingworld, South Grafton, Yamba and Maclean and customers would be given cash directly rather than vouchers.

The depot has been up and running for about seven weeks and is already well on the way to hitting Mr Gregor's target.

Mr Gregor said businesses - including those from down river in Maclean and Yamba - had been able to collect their waste and transport it to Grafton to be disposed of quickly.

"We average at the moment about 20,000 items a day - that's a lot,” Mr Gregor said.

"We're hoping to get somewhere around about 30,000. If we get up to that then we're looking at maybe getting another machine.”

Mr Gregor said there were many "selfless” community members who used the litter reduction scheme to help life-saving organisations and the new machine made the process easier.

"We've got one guy who goes around the streets and picks up all these bottles and he does it with the help of another fellow and they bring them over here every Friday,” he said.

"They've been doing it for some time and they donate it to the Westpac helicopter. I think last year they donated around $8000.”

The new depot is located in the Grafton industrial estate owned by the Brewhouse Group and chief executive Rick Firth is excited for it to expand.

"It's a great idea, we've watched it over the last two or three weeks and it's just growing,” he said.

return and earn return and earn scheme
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    All-round athletics star fine tuning skills at the top stage

    premium_icon All-round athletics star fine tuning skills at the top stage

    Athletics The McAuley College student has been blitzing the competition with a number of medals over six events at state level.

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Two-car collision

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Two-car collision

    News Northbound traffic has been affected by the incident

    Another bully grounded after vehicle inspection

    premium_icon Another bully grounded after vehicle inspection

    News 'This vehicle was also known due to complaints'

    IN COURT: Eight people appearing in court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Eight people appearing in court today

    Crime Here is a list of people appearing in Grafton court today