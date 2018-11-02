A night of Looney Tunes

Desan Padayachee returns to the stage as a stand up comedian.

LOONEY Tunes is where stand-up meets music.

Ready to laugh, sing and a heap of fun? The Pelican Playhouse is offering some great local light entertainment to brighten November.

Silly season runs at the Pelican for two nights on November 16 and 17.

Come and see some of Grafton's stellar comedians and musos grace the stage of this lovely old bird.

The stand-up comedians of Looney Tunes include Desan Padayachee, Sue Kearney and Jimm Woodley.

Desan Padayachee is a well-known local who has appeared on Fat Pizza on SBS television as well as performing at the Sit Down Comedy club in Brisbane and more recently at the Larry Laughs Out Loud comedy night at the Yamba Bowling club.

You've seen Desan in Waiting for Godot, Noises Off and When Dad Married Fury.

He is also known to Grafton audiences through his regular master of ceremonies appearances at Everything where he usually cannot resist making a few jokes.

MULTI-TALENTED: Sue Kearney will be in the Pelican Playhouse's Looney Tunes on November 16 and 17.

Sue Kearney is a local actor, writer and director of such hysterical shows as Slightly Greasy, Not So Sweet Charity and the upcoming ABBA-riginal show performed by All Abilities Theatre through CRANES.

Sue also performed her own stand-up routine at the Melbourne Comedy Festival a few years back. Her act involved tips on the joys of ageing and encouraging people to get regular check-ups of the bits down below.

Jimm Woodley has brought many laughs - and a few tears - to several Pelican and Criterion shows. Like Eurobeat where he played a guy with a big smile and even bigger eyes. Or Waiting for Godot where he played a guy who didn't smile and had sad eyes.

You've also seen him in Next to Normal, JaccaRokWizz and Grass Roots Variety Show. As a young lad, Jimm received rave reviews on his comedy such as "He thinks he is funny” and "Jimm who?”.

There will also be some side-splitting appearances by Kati Jacobs, Meg Lucas and Kate Smith.

Jimm Woodley. Caitlan Charles

This uplifting show will be hosted by the very clever and hilarious duo Misty Fisher and Karla Hubbard.

Theatregoers will know Karla from her appearances in Cosi, When Dad Married Fury, Curtains, The Welcome, Two Women and a Chair, The Other Side Cabaret, Secret Bridesmaids Business and that radio play where she did all the sound effects and was the star of the show.

Misty has spent time on the boards at the Pelican and Criterion, also starring in When Dad Married Fury, Noises Off, Secret Bridesmaids Business, Pelican Briefs and of course the ever-steady bassline singer in Velour.

The audience will have a chance to rest their funny bones during musical interludes provided by local a cappella group Velour and other music people including Helen Tucker and Kim Connor.

Not to mention the House Band comprising Brenda Cooper on keys and Marty Williams on percussion.

All tickets $15 on sale at South Grafton News & Gifts 66423027.