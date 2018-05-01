'A nomination for older, country women'

JACKIE Taffs's nomination in a major award is a win for older country women, according to the Marine Rescue Wooli radio operator.

Mrs Taffs is one of four finalists from the volunteer organisation from across NSW and the ACT in the Rotary Emergency Service Community Awards.

After staffing the 24-hour standby radio for Wooli Marine Rescue for a decade and holding important training days for units throughout the Northern Rivers, Mrs Taffs's hard work for the organisation is being recognised.

She'll be alongside men and women from Fire and Rescue NSW and ACT; NSW and ACT Ambulance; NSW and ACT Rural Fire Services; NSW and ACT State Emergency Services; and NSW Volunteer Rescue Association.

"If you have a look at who has been nominated, and who has won over the last few years, you'll find (a lot) of men and (not many) women,” Mrs Taffs said. "I see this nomination as a nomination for women in the country who are actually older too.”

Over her decade with Marine Rescue, Mrs Taffs has been heavily involved in training, holding multiple professional training days for units from Point Danger to Wooli, individual unit training days, and assisting with Working in an Emergency Operations Centre training.

One of the main things Mrs Taffs has done is create a training program with a friend and radio operator to improve the professional outlook of Marine Rescue in the Northern Rivers.

"We are not financed by the State Government like SES and RFS, we really have to work on public image. Radio is the shopfront of Marine Rescue NSW. "We ran training days ... it would be nothing to have 40 people come from those units. She and I put together training programs which covered lots of different aspects.”

She said she couldn't have done it without Meg Luckie from Ballina and her husband Richard. She also honoured Chris Butler from Marine Rescue NSW who financed the training.

Mrs Taffs will attend the dinner in Bankstown on June 1 to honour the volunteers and service people.