A not popular name, but perfect for Jacqueline

IT MIGHT not be one of the most popular names of the past year according to a recently released list of Australia's most popular baby names, but when Jacqueline Todd took a glance at her newborn baby boy on Tuesday, she knew she had the right one.

"He's Mason Edmund Todd,” she said. "And when he came out I thought, he's definitely Mason.”

Ms Todd said that coming up with a name had a few challenges with her teaching background ruling out several contenders.

"Being a teacher, I found it really hard to find a name that doesn't remind me of someone else's bundle of joy,” she laughed.

"Mason was a name that my husband and I could agree on, that didn't make us think of another kid and wasn't the same as another relative.

"We had it chosen before, and we really only had one name.”

And true to the list, Ms Todd said that in her teaching over the past few years, Oliver was definitely one of the most popular.

"I think in every 100 kids you see there'd easily be 12 or 13 Oliver's in there,” she said.

"We wanted something because we had a very traditional family name (Edmund) to pass down, and we wanted something a bit modern, as well as something that matched with the last name.”

Oliver was the most popular boys name with 2145 babies and Charlotte the most popular girl with 1817 named.