A paw-fect Christmas for local pets

Justin LAWLER

SANTA may be readying to visit the children of the world, but he recently popped his head in to have a chat with some of his favourite animals.

The Angourie Road Veterinary Surgery ran a day of Santa portraits where people could get a photo of their perfect pet on Santa's lap.

"We recognise that pets are an important part of the family, and many people feel their animals are just as important as their children," veterinarian Dr Karen Teasdale said.

"Love comes in all shapes and sizes."

Chickens, dogs, and even horses turned up to have their photos taken by photographer Justin Lee who donated his time, with more than 50 people helping to raise more than $1000 for charity.

 

Justin LAWLER

"The money goes to Animals Asia who do fantastic work in particular with bears in Vietnam and China," Ms Teasdale said.

"One of the vets who used to work here is the lead vet in China for that project so it's close to home."

Ms Teasdale said the finished photos were incredible, despite some issues getting the animals to smile on command.

And as for what the pets asked Santa for on the big day?

"Mostly food, and love. And lots of pets," she said.

 

PAWS FOR CLAUS: Dogs, cats, and even horses were brought out to whisper in Santa's ear at Angourie Road Veterinary Surgery.
PAWS FOR CLAUS: Dogs, cats, and even horses were brought out to whisper in Santa's ear at Angourie Road Veterinary Surgery.
