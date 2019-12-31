A piece of Grafton’s history built inside

EVERY home is said to have a piece of history along with it, but for one home in McHugh Street, it may be more literal than most.

Stratham, an art deco home built in 1951 for the proprietor of Gerards Leo Abraham is on the market and selling agent for Elders Real Estate Terry Deefholts said it was a must see for Grafton real estate buffs.

“There are plenty of quirky touches unique to the era of this stunning home and for those interested in a bit of mystery, it is said that a bottle/time capsule containing a slice of history is set into the concrete stairs,” he said.

“A dramatic curved staircase encased by a brick exterior is the dominant feature of the house from the street and even more so from inside.

“Records show that the staircase was built of concrete with the Silky Oak treads hand shaped by builder Jack Smith.”

The house was designed by architect CC Phillips, who was responsible for many buildings in the central Sydney area in the 1930-50’s and while they may not build them like this anymore, inside the house has the addition of modern redevelopment sympathetic to the style.

It has spacious living areas both upstairs and down which give the home versatility and there is no doubt that this one is an entertainer’s delight,” Mr Deefholts said.

A covered patio is a feature of the house at 50 McHugh Street.

“Further to this, two huge bi-fold doors in the closed-in patio are spectacular — one opening to the pool area, the other to the rear courtyard and avocado tree.”

The house also boasts a four car garage set up, incorporating a high roofed section with a mezzanine storage area, ideal for vehicle and toy storage.

Mr Deefholts said that the owners are after a timely sale and offers would be welcome for anyone to own their literal piece of Grafton history.

For more information contact Terry Deefholts or Jake Kroehnert at Elders Real Estate Grafton.