A piece of Maclean history up for sale

YOU may dream of having the ideal B&B lifestyle, maybe running a gallery or the perfect riverside restaurant.

Sitting right across from the river in Maclean, the perfect space is on the market, complete with a historic back story.

The building at 151 River Street, currently the home of Penny Farthing Antiques is on the market, and is a model of how a heritage property should be treated, right down to the finest detail.

"The property has been extensively renovated, but it's been done in a sympathetic way,” selling agent Tim O'Connor from Ford & Dougherty Property said.

"The owners even went to the trouble of making an impressive brass detailed towel rail which was once an original old bar foot rest from a no-longer existent pub.”

The property was built in 1870 as a single storey dwelling, and a second storey was added in 1903. In 1904, the building caught fire and after restoration works in 1907 became a cash grocer.

FORMER GLORY: Historic photo of 151 River Street, Maclean Adam Hourigan

In 1930, the property was transacted to long time owners Pearly and Fred Lewis who operated the grocer until 1985 when the business became a private dwelling.

Following their passing in 1991, in 1992 current owners Allan and Cheryl Paine bought the property, and following a massive restoration, commenced operating on September 10, 1993 as Penny Farthing Old Wares and Collectables which remains today.

From 1993-1996, Allan and Cheryl undertook restoration and renovation works which included the addition of the intricately detailed second floor extension to incorporate the internal kitchen and bathroom area, hand turned stair case and meticulously working every original board to restore its former glory.

The property, which is constructed of predominately locally sourced mahogany, cedar and pine timbers offers a five bedroom grand residence split across three levels, and given the extensive work that has been done, is likely to last well over another 100 years, Mr O'Connor said.

"People are looking to buck the trend of suburban brick and tile,” he said.

"And with the shop frontage it lends itself to multitude of live-in options.”

The property is on the market for $1.2 million, and is open for inspection on Friday, October 5 from 5pm.