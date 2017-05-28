23°
News

A piece Southgate history up for sale

Caitlan Charles | 28th May 2017 5:00 AM
Charmaine O'Halloran is the current owner of the old Southgate pub.
Charmaine O'Halloran is the current owner of the old Southgate pub. Caitlan Charles

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"I WAS six years of age when I walked through the front door and it was fully set up as a pub,” Charmaine O'Halloran said about her first glimpse into historical pub that is still her home today.

"The bar was there, the shelving was there with all the bottles and everything, that was my first memory of the place.”

The Southgate pub, as far as Ms O'Halloran can track it, traded as a pub from 1871 to 1953 before her family purchased it and converted it into a family home.

"It was a free and easy (life), we were allowed to do anything, roam out in the bush on horses, you just made your own fun with the kids in the village,” Ms O'Halloran said.

The pub still has it's original layout, with a few changes to help it become more of a home.

"It's stayed basically the same, Dad was here for 40 years on his own and he did make it into two flats... but basically the house has stayed the same, it's still original,” she said.

There is one section of the historic pub missing, where the maids quatres, kitchen and laundry were, which was taken when Ms O'Halloran's family brought the pub.

But the historical side of the pub is not the only interesting tale to tell.

"We've heard various stories throughout the years, there was one when it was a pub, one of the locals used to stand out the front and throw all of his loose change up in the air,” she said.

"When we did come here, we had to clean out the guttering because there was a big camphor laurel tree out the front, and we found a lot of pennies and halfpenny and coins and things and also that filtered down under the house and under the floor boards.

"And for many years, even occasionally now, after a good dose of rain... you'll often pick up a coin.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Ms O'Halloran has owned the house since the early 2000, after buying out her siblings.

"It was very run down when I brought it, when I re-stumped it, it came up 9 inches.”

But now, she's ready to move north to be closer to her children and grandchildren.

"Although I love the area, and I love the people, I've got children on the nothern end of the Gold Coast and I think I could be a bit closer to them and watch the grandkids grow up,” she said.

Ms O'Halloran has had a successful experience renting out part of the house on Airbnb, and thinks the house could be used as a bed and breakfast, or even for someone who works from home.

"It's a bit of a waste me having this big home to myself, it needs people in it.”

1143 Lawrence Rd, Southgate is for sale through LJ Hooker Grafton for $395,000.

Grafton Daily Examiner
A piece Southgate history up for sale

A piece Southgate history up for sale

Pub with a rich history goes up for sale on Lawrence Rd

NRRRL: Magpies on a mission for home fans

ON A MISSION: Captain- coach Dan Randall hopes to lead Lower Clarence Magpies to their first victory of the 2017 NRRRL season when they run out in front of their home fans against Evans Head Bombers at the Nest this Sunday.

Lower Clarence ready for another cracker at the Nest

BACKWARD GLANCES: Nurses visit GBH as part of training

DEX, May 27, 1967

What was happening 50 years ago today?

Bello Winter Music to sprout local Daisies

SPECIAL PERFORMANCE: Husky are performing at the Bello Winter Music festival in July.

Clarence bands take on Bellingen for music festival

Local Partners

A piece Southgate history up for sale

Pub with a rich history goes up for sale on Lawrence Rd

Wonder Woman Kara runs for suicide awareness

Kara Sutherland just after she's hopped off the treadmill in her 24-hour treadmill marathon.

Kara's fundraiser brings tons of people to support suicide awareness

NRRRL: Magpies on a mission for home fans

ON A MISSION: Captain- coach Dan Randall hopes to lead Lower Clarence Magpies to their first victory of the 2017 NRRRL season when they run out in front of their home fans against Evans Head Bombers at the Nest this Sunday.

Lower Clarence ready for another cracker at the Nest

Polocrosse hits fever pitch at Hawthorne Park

ALL SYSTEMS GO: This weekend Grafton Polocrosse Club hosts its first annual carnival at Hawthorne Park since the club re-formed.

New lease of life in the Clarence Valley for equestrian team sport

Support for Kara's treadmill marathon explodes

Former Grafton and now NSW cricketer Kara Sutherland bowling to cricket legend Sir Viv Richards. Photo: MARK NEWSHAM

Support for treadmill marathon thrills organiser Kara Sutherland.

Miranda Kerr and fiance hang up backyard tent for wedding

MIRANDA Kerr and her husband-to-be, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, are set to marry today in decidedly downgrade style with a backyard wedding.

Book review: Mia Freedman's book meets her critics head on

I appreciated Freedman's blunt honesty in the book

Baywatch: Lifeguards with model looks return for 'filthy fun'

Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in a scene from the movie Baywatch.

Our chat with Baywatch star Zac Efron

Bello Winter Music to sprout local Daisies

SPECIAL PERFORMANCE: Husky are performing at the Bello Winter Music festival in July.

Clarence bands take on Bellingen for music festival

Model Bella Hadid's see-through dress shocks in Cannes

US model Bella Hadid attends the Cinema Against AIDS amfAR gala 2017 held at the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, 25 May 2017.

It’s like she’s become addicted to shock value.

Working dogs put on a show at Ulmarra

The skills of man's best friend will be put to the test with the Ulmarra Dog Trials on June 24-25.

Man's best friend will be put the test at the Ulmarra Dog Trials.

No room for morbid fans

Chris Cornell.

Fans want to stay in the hotel room where Chris Cornell died

Escape to the Country

139 Rogan Bridge Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 2 SALE

In today's market Waterview Heights is proving to be hot property and this stunning Perry Home is going to be no exception. Situated on approximately 5,000sqm and...

Premier Alice Street Position

47 Alice Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

Alice Street is the place to be if you want a growing investment in Grafton. One of the most sought after streets in town and one that produces very few properties...

Country Living Close to Town

1/109 Ellem Lane, The Whiteman 2460

House 4 3 6 AUCTION

Every now and then there is a property that comes along that you know will be high on the buyer list and will be the one property that everyone will want to...

&quot;Don&#39;t be a Slave to Rent&quot;

26 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 SALE

A terrific purchase for the first home buyers wishing to escape the rental treadmill. All ready for a new owner to walk straight into and not spend a cent. Just...

Motivated Vendors - Act Now!

11 Martin Crescent, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 2 $ 370,000

Situated in the established Bailey's Estate this wonderful property provides all the necessary comforts needed to make a home and with realistic vendors it won't...

A Zodiac Gem&#39;

47 Capricorn Cresent, Junction Hill 2460

House 5 2 2 SALE

Supply and demand is huge in the Junction Hill market at the moment and with low supply and high demand this property is certainly not one you are going to want to...

Perfect Investment Opportunity Awaits!!

48 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 3 2 AUCTION

We bring to you 48 and 48b Bush Drive. Situated in South Grafton, this property offers the opportunity to earn dual income under the one dwelling. The upstairs...

Is This The Home For You?

16 Maud Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

This is definitely a home that offers more than meets the eye. On a drive by you wouldn't be aware there is a sparkling in-ground pool or a large separate...

Prime Position in Heart of CBD

2/39 Mary Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 1 1 AUCTION

Perfectly poised within walking distance to all amenities and providing ease of maintenance, 2/39 Mary Street is sure to stir interest from the market. Comprised...

FEDERATION CHARM, MULTIPLE LIVING SPACES AND A HUGE BLOCK

45 Wharf Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 PRICE CHANGE...

THIS charming federation home has many a story to tell and we are hoping you could be the next chapter. Boasting high ceilings and living areas upstairs and down ...

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!