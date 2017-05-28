A piece Southgate history up for sale

Charmaine O'Halloran is the current owner of the old Southgate pub.

"I WAS six years of age when I walked through the front door and it was fully set up as a pub,” Charmaine O'Halloran said about her first glimpse into historical pub that is still her home today.

"The bar was there, the shelving was there with all the bottles and everything, that was my first memory of the place.”

The Southgate pub, as far as Ms O'Halloran can track it, traded as a pub from 1871 to 1953 before her family purchased it and converted it into a family home.

"It was a free and easy (life), we were allowed to do anything, roam out in the bush on horses, you just made your own fun with the kids in the village,” Ms O'Halloran said.

The pub still has it's original layout, with a few changes to help it become more of a home.

"It's stayed basically the same, Dad was here for 40 years on his own and he did make it into two flats... but basically the house has stayed the same, it's still original,” she said.

There is one section of the historic pub missing, where the maids quatres, kitchen and laundry were, which was taken when Ms O'Halloran's family brought the pub.

But the historical side of the pub is not the only interesting tale to tell.

"We've heard various stories throughout the years, there was one when it was a pub, one of the locals used to stand out the front and throw all of his loose change up in the air,” she said.

"When we did come here, we had to clean out the guttering because there was a big camphor laurel tree out the front, and we found a lot of pennies and halfpenny and coins and things and also that filtered down under the house and under the floor boards.

"And for many years, even occasionally now, after a good dose of rain... you'll often pick up a coin.”

Ms O'Halloran has owned the house since the early 2000, after buying out her siblings.

"It was very run down when I brought it, when I re-stumped it, it came up 9 inches.”

But now, she's ready to move north to be closer to her children and grandchildren.

"Although I love the area, and I love the people, I've got children on the nothern end of the Gold Coast and I think I could be a bit closer to them and watch the grandkids grow up,” she said.

Ms O'Halloran has had a successful experience renting out part of the house on Airbnb, and thinks the house could be used as a bed and breakfast, or even for someone who works from home.

"It's a bit of a waste me having this big home to myself, it needs people in it.”

1143 Lawrence Rd, Southgate is for sale through LJ Hooker Grafton for $395,000.