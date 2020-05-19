A pivot point for NBA passionate podcaster

Adam Ryan's passion for the NBA and Michael Jordan has landed him a credit in the newly release docuseries The Last Dance.

FROM a young age, Adam Ryan has idolised basketball legend Michael Jordan and the US National Basketball Association (NBA).

With the NBA's iconic player making headlines around the world following the release of the Netflix documentary series The Last Dance, Adam has reached a new high with a contribution and name in the credits.

Living on the Coffs Coast since 2012, Adam's passion for the NBA started from watching games on television and collecting basketball cards in the early 1990s where he learnt the stats and details of the players.

After discovering an interest in podcasts in 2012, he found a unique opportunity after struggling to find anything online about the ­Michael Jordan era of the NBA.

"I couldn't find any podcasts on that topic so thought why not start my own?

"I had no idea eight years later I'd still be doing it and have had the experiences I've had through them."

In the podcast, In All Airness, Adam chats to players and coaches from the Jordan era and enjoys researching into the history of the games, what players have achieved since and shining a spotlight on those achievements.

His passion for the golden era of the NBA led Adam to posting on social media rare photos and in-depth knowledge on the stories ­behind the legend of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

This year, the hard work paid off when he was contacted through Instagram by a producer who was working on an upcoming series about Michael Jordan called The Last Dance.

"I was asked about some of the photos I shared of Michael Jordan and if I knew the context behind them. I explained the stories behind them and he asked to use some of the photos and clips in the series," Adam said.

"When the first episode aired, I had a few people reaching out to let me know my name and podcast appeared in it, including in the credits.

"That was quite unex­pected and a really nice surprise.

"It's a very small contribution but, however small, it's awesome to have some association with the greatest basketball player in the world.

Michael Jordan and the Bulls are the biggest team on the planet once again thanks to The Last Dance.

"It's hard to get your head around, I have credit in a world famous docuseries."

The first two episodes of the podcast were created in Adam's home town of ­Bendigo before he moved to the Coffs Coast with his wife Lisa.

Every episode since, around 170 all up, has been created here on the Coffs Coast.

Michael Jordan answers all of the tough questions in the Netflix docuseries The Last Dance.

"It's purely a passion project and I hope to make it into something more going forward."

Adam has not yet met the legendary basketballer despite their paths coming close to crossing multiple times but he hasn't given up on the chances of it happening.

To check out Adam's podcast series, visit inallairness.com. The Last Dance is showing on Netflix.