A plea for palliative care

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Lower Clarence Relay for Life president Lorraine Breust get behind the I care for palliative care.

THERE are not enough palliative care physicians to meet the needs of our community, and the Cancer Council is asking for help to make change happen.

The Cancer Council NSW recently held a stall in Grafton Shoppingworld with some of its community of passionate advocates to promote the new I Care for Palliative Care campaign and to make an urgent call to the NSW Health Minister to end the shortage of specialist palliative care services across the state.

NSW falls behind every other state and territory when it comes to the number of palliative care nurses per head of population.

Cancer Council NSW says that NSW needs 129 more full-time palliative care nurses to bring the state up to the standard of the rest of Australia.

To ensure Aboriginal people can have the care and support they need Cancer Council NSW is also calling for culturally appropriate palliative care for Aboriginal people.

"We believe that when someone has a terminal illness they deserve the best possible palliative care, whenever and wherever it is needed,” Lower Clarence Relay for Life president Lorraine Breust said.

"And that's why we are asking the Clarence community to get behind this campaign and help us achieve our goal of gathering 10,000 pledges to present to the NSW Health Minister, Brad Hazzard.

"We would like recognise and thank MP Chris Gulaptis for being one of the first to sign the pledge last year, and showing his support for the importance of palliative care in the Clarence and across the state.

"We are aiming to collect 150 signatures from the Clarence community to make ourselves heard,” Mrs Breust said.

You can get behind the campaign at Lower Clarence Relay For Life at Yamba on Saturday, March 18 or by signing the pledge online to end the palliative care shortage at www.canact.com.au/ palliative_care_pledge