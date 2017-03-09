29°
News

A plea for palliative care

9th Mar 2017 10:00 AM
Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Lower Clarence Relay for Life president Lorraine Breust get behind the I care for palliative care.
Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Lower Clarence Relay for Life president Lorraine Breust get behind the I care for palliative care. Adam Hourigan Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE are not enough palliative care physicians to meet the needs of our community, and the Cancer Council is asking for help to make change happen.

The Cancer Council NSW recently held a stall in Grafton Shoppingworld with some of its community of passionate advocates to promote the new I Care for Palliative Care campaign and to make an urgent call to the NSW Health Minister to end the shortage of specialist palliative care services across the state.

NSW falls behind every other state and territory when it comes to the number of palliative care nurses per head of population.

Cancer Council NSW says that NSW needs 129 more full-time palliative care nurses to bring the state up to the standard of the rest of Australia.

To ensure Aboriginal people can have the care and support they need Cancer Council NSW is also calling for culturally appropriate palliative care for Aboriginal people.

"We believe that when someone has a terminal illness they deserve the best possible palliative care, whenever and wherever it is needed,” Lower Clarence Relay for Life president Lorraine Breust said.

"And that's why we are asking the Clarence community to get behind this campaign and help us achieve our goal of gathering 10,000 pledges to present to the NSW Health Minister, Brad Hazzard.

"We would like recognise and thank MP Chris Gulaptis for being one of the first to sign the pledge last year, and showing his support for the importance of palliative care in the Clarence and across the state.

"We are aiming to collect 150 signatures from the Clarence community to make ourselves heard,” Mrs Breust said.

You can get behind the campaign at Lower Clarence Relay For Life at Yamba on Saturday, March 18 or by signing the pledge online to end the palliative care shortage at www.canact.com.au/ palliative_care_pledge

Grafton Daily Examiner
Big seas uncover mysterious structure

Big seas uncover mysterious structure

Undiscovered shipwreck or beach side dwelling, what could it possibly be?

Sweet sounds of Milly and Tash

Milly and Tash are playing this weekend at the Jacaranda Hotel.

Hear the new single from Milly and Tash this weekend

Huge waves batter Clarence Coast

Huge seas battered the rocks and overflowed into the adjacent park at Turners Beach, Yamba on Wednesday, 8th March, 2017.

Epic seas hit breaking point at Yamba

Clarence singers take Plunge with workshop

GROUP APPROACH: The AcaPelicans will host a workshop and perform as part of the Plunge Festival.

Find your voice with the AcaPelicans

Local Partners

A plea for palliative care

The Cancer Council is petitioning the government for more funds for those at the end of their life.

Community a focus at schools' celebration

GROWING GOODWILL: Nicholas Power Geary arranges the "Trees" from each Catholic school in the area at a Catholic School week liturgy at McAuley Catholic College.

Schools gather for liturgy

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Ordinary Clarence Valley women doing extraordinary things

GIRL POWER: Oyster Cove ladies give a wave at the 2016 International Women's Day in Yamba.

Females to the fore for International Women's Day

Elders get social for International Women's Day

Kylie Pearson and Karen Gorton of Elders Real Estate get behind their Internation Women's Day fundraiser.

Get sharing and help out a great local cause

Clarence singers take Plunge with workshop

Singing is good for the soul so come along and indulge in some joyful strains with this local group

REVIEW: Truth, race and justice explored in Jasper Jones

Aaron L McGrath and Levi Miller in a scene from the movie Jasper Jones.

Brilliant Aussie storytelling with a stellar cast

The beat goes on this weekend in the Clarence

Benny Black is back at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night with his duo and DJ set.

Beats go on this weekend

Lisa Curry's reunion with fiance airs on I'm A Celeb tonight

Lisa Curry pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Supplied by Channel 10.

OLYMPIAN thanks Queenslanders for supporting her charity.

Iconic 'Games of Thrones landmark' destroyed

The Azure Window on the Maltese island of Gozo has been lost in a damaging storm. Picture: Caroline Hodgson via AP

Winds, huge waves have destroyed the Azure Window on Maltese coast

Sweet sounds of Milly and Tash

Milly and Tash are playing this weekend at the Jacaranda Hotel.

Hear the new single from Milly and Tash this weekend

Susan Carland on becoming a Muslim and her love for Waleed

Waleed Aly and Susan Carland at the 2016 Logie Awards

Islam was not her first option.

Budget conscious buyers take note!!

Unit 1/31 Grafton Street, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $207,500

Just when you thought the real estate market had passed you by, along comes this delightful two bedroom unit to capture your attention! If you are not already...

Prime Industrial site

22-24 Induna Street, South Grafton 2460

Commercial Large vacant 6,000m2 block zoned IN1 General Industrial. Double street frontage with ... $249,000 plus...

Large vacant 6,000m2 block zoned IN1 General Industrial. Double street frontage with great exposure. All services available for connection. Fabulous site to...

Investor&#39;s - Look No Further

5/63 Melaleuca Drive, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $279,000

Attention all astute investors - here is your chance to get into the Yamba property market without breaking the bank. On offer is this rock solid unit located...

ONLY TWO LOTS LEFT AFTER PRICE REDUCTIONS ACROSS THE SUBDIVISION - LET&#39;S GET BUSY

Lot 6 Burragan Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Rural 0 0 $137900

Only two remain of the 9 lots in this attractive subdivision - an easy 15-minute drive on sealed roads from Grafton. The lots represent a new era of eco-friendly...

ONLY TWO LOTS LEFT AFTER PRICE REDUCTIONS ACROSS THE SUBDIVISION - LET&#39;S GET BUSY

Lot 5 Burragan Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Rural 0 0 $139900

Only two remain of the 9 lots in this attractive subdivision - an easy 15-minute drive on sealed roads from Grafton. The lots represent a new era of eco-friendly...

Nice Unit At An Affordable Price

2/10 Hammond Street, Iluka 2466

Unit 2 1 1 $265,000

With prices climbing this single level 2 bedroom villa offers outstanding value for money. Easy, low maintenance living in a very well presented complex of only 3.

PRICED TO SELL - DON&#39;T HESITATE

7 KANGAROO CREEK ROAD, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 4 1 2 NEW PRICE...

A luscious and shady garden sets the tone for this beautiful retreat-like property and the same earthy feel continues throughout. Located on the edge of the...

FRESH PRICE - READY FOR INSPECTIONS

2646 ARMIDALE ROAD, Blaxlands Creek 2460

Rural 1 2 14 $435000

Capturing the vibe of this stunning property, just 26 kilometres of sealed road from Grafton, is not easy with words and even pictures struggle. Chill out on the...

PRIME RETAIL INVESTMENT

53 Prince Street, Grafton 2460

House 0 0 AUCTION

Providing a unique opportunity for an investor to purchase this center stage property located in Prince Street, Grafton's main street. The current tenants are...

Premier Living, Premier Location

8 Arthur Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 SALE

Craftsman built and exceptionally presented 8 Arthur Street is arguably one of the best contemporary homes to come to market this year... Offering a dual skillion...

Company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!