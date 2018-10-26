Menu
Police officer charged with alleged child sex offences

26th Oct 2018 10:47 AM
A POLICE officer has been refused bail after being charged with alleged child sex offences that occurred between 2007 to 2018.

Detectives from the Professional Standards Command, assisted by the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad, arrested the 43-year-old senior constable from a specialist command about 3:50pm Thursday.

He has been charged with aggravated act of indecency, two counts of aggravated indecent assault, attempt sexual intercourse with a child under 10, grooming child under 14 years for unlawful sexual activity, two counts of have sexual intercourse with a child 10-14, and peep or pry.

The officer has been suspended from duties and was refused bail to appear at Penrith Local Court today.

