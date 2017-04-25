A proud mother of a serving son

Di Wilkie's son Ben grea up in Wooli and is now serving in the Air Force. She wanted to let everyone know his progress at the Wooli Anzac Day service so other young people from regional areas know they are not stuck.

DI WILKIE is a very proud mother for a lot of reasons, but on Anzac Day, her son is often the topic of conversation.

At the beginning of the Wooli Anzac Day service, Peter Curtis gave an update on Ben Wilkie, who is currently serving in the Air Force, as a reminder to everyone that anything is possible, even if you're from a small town.

"My son Ben, grew up in Wooli and he's been through the playgroup, pre-school, school, he went to South High and hung around for a few years and then applied for a job in the Air Force," Ms Wilkie said.

The application came as a bit of a shock to the family, but they've supported him ever since.

"He's been in 13 years, he's been posted a couple places in Australia, done some overseas things and he's been to the Middle East three times," Ms Wilkie said.

"He takes pride in his job, I've been told he's been doing really well and his attitude is great."

Ms Wilkie said she really wants young children and teenagers that just because they are from a small town or a regional area, they are not limited in what they can do.

"They don't have to get stuck in a rut in a little town," she said.

"Just go out there and follow your dreams."

Ms Wilkie said she's always been proud of his decision to join the Air Force.

"It wasn't (Ben's) dream, it was a bit of a surprise to us... but I take great pride in seeing him in his uniform," Ms Wilkie said.