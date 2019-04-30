A rare opportunity for Art in the Paddock in historic castle

SO SERNE: Enjoying the views from a previous Art in The Paddock event.

THE popular Art in the Paddock is being held again this year, at Yulgilbar Castle on June 2. Everyone is invited to enjoy the beautiful early winter weather at this delightful gathering set in the shady gardens of the unique and historical castle.

Wander through the mature gardens that look over the Clarence River and enjoy a rolling program of live music and a display by more than 50 artists.

Sculptors, blacksmiths, potters, leather workers, glass makers and textile artists are just some of the artisans presenting their work.

Taste the delicious beef of Cassino Meats or enjoy a veggie burger, all topped with great regional produce. Quench your thirst at the famous home-made lemonade stall or at the coffee van offering Botero Coffee and Jilly's Tea, or even book into a high tea sitting a Yulgilbar Archive tour and a Sketch House tour.

While there, you can also engage in history with a tour of the Yulgilbar Archives or have some fun with a Sketch House Tour. Travel by four-wheel-drive to the highest point near the castle to look out over the Clarence to shoot some photos and meet the artists who are sketching from this amazing view.

This is the second time Art in the Paddock is being held at Yulgilbar Castle - a very rare opportunity that may not be available again. Visitor numbers are strictly limited. Admission costs $30, with school children and preschoolers free.

Catch the bus, which starts at Yamba with pick-ups at Maclean, costing $24 return, or travel by car and park on the grounds.

The day is a fundraiser for The Gallery Foundation, a group of art-loving volunteers who work to ensure the lively future of the Grafton Regional Gallery.

Book in at Eventbrite - simply search for Art in the Paddock - for a fabulous day out.