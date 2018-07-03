A rare spot comes up for auction

RARE FIND: The outside of the house for sale in Park Street, Ilarwill.

RARE FIND: The outside of the house for sale in Park Street, Ilarwill.

IF YOU'VE been eyeing off a quieter lifestyle while still staying close to town in Maclean, this may be the home for you.

Set on what is believed to be the original school grounds of Ilarwill, the three-bedroom homestead in Park St is shaping up to be the first property sold since 2016 in the village.

Listing agent Darren Billett said the area was starting to become more popular.

"It's comfortable in a small village and there's not a lot of properties out there,” Mr Billett said.

"The neighbouring suburb is at Golf Links, which is now one of the most expensive suburbs in the Maclean area.

"Ilarwill has a lot of characteristics that are attractive to the buyer.”

The house retains a lot of its original features - a wrap- around veranda, high ceilings, floorboards and french doors.

The open plan interior of house in Park Street, Ilarwill.

Mr Billett said it was neat and clean, and offered the buyer a chance to create a modern living space.

"The bones are really quite good,” he said.

"It still has that old-fashioned double block feel.

"They've got the chook pen, fruit trees and a big shed out the back, which are the sort of things that many people are seeking in a house that is still close to town.”

The 1162sq m double block includes a 12x8 shed with a split-level floor and a covered outdoor entertaining area at the rear of the house.

The house will be auctioned onsite on August 4 at 11.30am, and will be open for inspection every Saturday from 11am until then.

For further information, contact Mr Billett on 0423642 770.

For all the best information on local real estate, check out Property, inside The Daily Examiner each Friday.