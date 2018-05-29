A raw look at life with mental illness

A RAW memoir detailing her lived experience of mental illness, Girl over the Edge is the follow up to Kim Hodges first incredible book, Girl on the Edge.

Kim's experiences will take the reader into severe episodes of depression, on the road to recovery and everything else in between.

"This memoir captures the denial, stigma and shame I have in my own mind about mental illness; the debilitating physical and mental agony of the illness; engagements with health professionals, and facing my own mortality,” Ms Hodges said.

Kim Hodges with her first book, Girl on the Edge. Contributed

Professor Gordon Parker from the Black Dog Institute said the black dog of depression corrodes identity, compromises the capacity to see colours in life, limits the capacity to love and to work, and takes the sufferer into a wasteland without hope.

"In her raw and personal account Kim Hodges details how her mood disorder stripped her bare and articulates what has kept her going. The reader will be struck by her honesty and authenticity,” he said.

Senior Lecturer, School of Arts and Social Sciences, Southern Cross University, Dr Lisa Miller said Kim's second memoir, 'Girl Over the Edge', provides a powerful and stirring insight into what it's like to live - and succeed in life - with a mental illness.

"Kim's battles to understand, and then work to overcome, bipolar disorder are an inspiration to us all. In a world where mental illness is still so frequently misunderstood, here is a dramatic, evocative and insightful work that everyone should read,” she said.

Kim will be visiting the Grafton Library at 10.15am on June 12, Maclean Library at 2.15pm on June 12, Yamba Library at 10.30am on June 13 and Iluka Library at 2.30pm June 13.