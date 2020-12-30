‘A remarkable legacy’: pollies and public honour mayor

Lismore City Council mayor Isaac Smith has announced his decision to leave council.

Tributes have come rolling in for retiring Lismore City Council mayor Isaac Smith, who announced the shock move last week.

Cr Smith has served on council since 2008 and assumed the position of mayor in 2016.

Tributes have come in for the departing mayor, with Page MP Kevin Hogan praising Cr Smith's leadership during the 2017 floods.

"Working with Isaac post the 2017 floods will be my lasting memory of his time as Mayor," Mr Hogan said.

"We were both devastated at what had happened to our community.

"We both worked together to get the relief assistance happening both federally and at a local government level as quickly as we could.

"I wish him well in the next stage of his life."

Members of the public also announced their support for Cr Smith and wished him the best in his next chapter serving solely as CEO of Harts Services.

"All the best with your future endeavours Isaac!" John Heaton commented.

Former mayor Jenny Dowell said Cr Smith "will leave a remarkable legacy".

"I really feel for him and Lismore and I can understand his decision," she said.

"He has had a tough term of mayor which includes and the financial challenges and that of a very divided council."

"Isaac always had the community front and centre and was there to communicate the good and bad news," she said.

"I wish him well and I hope he gets some peace."

